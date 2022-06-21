Mercedes has finally introduced the new second generation GLC model systematically designed for hybrid drive. The engine range of the new GLC features four-cylinder petrol and diesel units combined with an electric motor.

In addition, four of these are mild-hybrid units with integrated second-generation starter-generator (ISG) whereas three other engine variants are plug-in hybrid units with an output power of 381 hp and 750 Nm of torque. All the plug-in hybrids have an electric range of more than 100km (WLTP).

The new GLC offers improved electric driving experience and improved on- and off-road attributes for adverse weather conditions which includes off-road screen, ‘transparent bonnet’ for clearer information and improved handling and traction safety by virtue of improved control system.

The model also features a newly designed chassis with four-link front suspension and a multi-link independent rear suspension providing high-level of comfort and agility, Airmatic air suspension with adjustable damping for compression and rebound and an optional rear-axle steering combined with a more direct steering ratio at the front axle to ensure the vehicle is stable and agile.

The exterior design of the GLC features simulated chrome underguard, roof rails and optional running boards all combined with new edges to create balance between elegance, sportiness and off-road performance. The exterior has also been equipped with headlamps directly connected to the radiator grille. The headlamps in combination with the optional Digital Light features daytime-driving ellipses in addition to the ‘torch’.

The interior of the vehicle features, avant-garde seat design , modern-day panels, latest infotainment system with two large displays and full-screen navigation, new panoramic sunroof, multi-contour seat with massage functions, optional Burmester surround sound system with 15 premium speakers and the dashboard is horizontally divided into two sections and features general trim surfaces with a central display that appears to float above it.