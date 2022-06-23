Meet the new Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe which pays homage to Ettore Bugatti’s daughter L’Ebe.

The new Chiron and Chiron Sport L’Ebe is inspired by L’Ebe’s love of Art Deco style, the model features character lines accented in gold inspired by the famous Bugatti Type 57 G Tank that won Le Mans in 1937. The Gold highlights have been applied on the ‘EB’ badging, horseshoe grille and on parts of the engine cover.

The new model features L’Ebe’s signature logo on the retractable rear spoiler, treadplates and headrests of the seats, the door panel on driver’s side is finished in ‘silk’ leather with ‘lake blue’ highlights and the cabin matches the exterior with exposed blue-tinted carbon visible throughout hinting at L’Ebe’s dark blue body and gold highlights.

The Bugatti Chiron introduced in 2016 was the first production car to deliver an output power of 1500 PS. The model set new standards in terms of performance, handling, comfort, usability and reliability thanks to its 8.0 litre W16 quad-turbocharged engine.

The three exclusive Bugatti Chiron L’Ebe mark the end of Chiron and Chiron Sport in Europe. The Chiron L’Ebe and Chiron L’Ebe Sport have already been delivered with the third model scheduled to be delivered by the end of the month.