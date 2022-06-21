Bentley has launched a new S range focused on driving performance and visual presence. The S range emphasizes on Bentley’s “Wellbeing behind the wheel” concept and adjusts Bentley’s grand touring recipe to centre on the pleasure of driving through multiple enhancements.

The S range retains the 4.0 litre V8 engine delivering 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque and the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 4.0 seconds. Additionally, for the GT and GTC S, the engine is enhanced with a Sport Exhaust fitment as standard.

The lighter 4.0 litre engine gives the Continental GT S model a responsive and agile character amplified by Bentley Dynamic Ride. Motors within the anti-roll bars actively minimise body roll under hard cornering by generating upto 1300 Nm of torque in 0.3 seconds while also improving the ride comfort at cruising speeds.

The exterior of the new S models feature black gloss radiator grille, S badge on the front fenders, dark tinted headlights and rear lights, Bentley badge finished in bright chrome, gloss black wing, quad exhaust tailpipes in black, brake callipers finished in red and sill extenders in black.

The S range is offered with a set of 22 inch wheels with Y-shaped spokes finished in gloss black and also available in new Pale Brodgar Satin finish. 21 inch wheels in tri-spoke design will also be available as a second option.

The interior design of the GT and GTC S features metal S signature badge on the fascia, S design seats, S emblem on the headrests, suede-like properties of Dinamica on the steering wheel, gear lever, seat cushion and seat backrests and leather upholstery on the seat bolsters, door pads, instrument panel and on the centre console.