It’s official, the Lamborghini Aventador successor will be a plug-in-hybrid.

Lamborghini just announced that the Aventador successor will be powered by a V12 plug-in-hybrid. This means that the Aventador is the last naturally aspirated V12 powered car from Lamborghini. The very Last Aventador Ultimae Coupe will be auctioned later this month by RM Sotheby’s (April 19), only 350 Aventador Ultimae Coupes will be made. A roadster version is also in production, limited to just 250 units worldwide.

The Aventador Ultimae already produces 780hp from the 6.5L naturally aspirated V12 engine, a set of electric motors could a plug see that power jump to 950hp+. We expect the successor to retain AWD with up to two electric motors driving the front wheels, a dual clutch transmission could also replace the current 7-speed automatic.

Weight is an issue when it comes to hybrids, with the Sian, Lamborghini opted to use a supercapacitor to store power instead of the conventional lithium-ion batteries which are usually very heavy.

The Lamborghini Aventador has been in production since 2011, spawning over 5 main models and 5 hypercars.

Lamborghini Aventador Models Since 2011

1. Lamborghini Aventador Coupe and Roadster (2011-2016)

2. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe and Roadster (2015-2017)

– SVJ Coupe: 600 units worldwide

– SVJ Roadster: 500 units worldwide

3. Lamborghini Aventador S Coupe and Roadster (2016-2021)

– The first and only Aventador facelift model

4. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Coupe and Roadster (2018-2021)

– Aventador SV facelift model, 900 coupe units and 800 roadster units worldwide.

5. Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Coupe and Roadster (2021-2022)

– The final Aventador model

Lamborghini Aventador Hypercar Models

1. Lamborghini Veneno (2013) – 3 coupe, 9 roadsters

2. Lamborghini Centenario (2016) – 20 coupe, 20 roadsters

3. Lamborghini Sian (2019) – 63 coupe, 19 roadsters

4. Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 (2020) – 40 units

5. Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) – 112 units