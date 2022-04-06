The new Lotus Emira is the last petrol powered vehicle offered by Lotus before their all-electric era begins on 29th March. The sales of the V6 Emira increased by 50% last week in their website traffic and 175% in enquiries.

The entry model Lotus Emira is powered by a four-cylinder bespoke version of Mercedes-AMG’s M139 direct injection engine regarded as the world’s best inline-4 unit. It comes with a twin-scroll turbocharger with roller bearing optimized for fast spool-up and minimum lag.

Additionally, the Emira features a standard-fit eight speed dual clutch transmission with paddle shifters for the first time in a Lotus and the engine delivers an output power of 360 bhp. Deliveries will begin in 2023.

Lotus Emira 4 Cylinder Specs and Price

Engine 2.0L inline-4 turbo engine (M139 AMG) Horsepower 360hp Torque 430nm 0-60mph 4.2s Top Speed 176mph Price in UK £59,995

Lotus Emira 1 of 5

The Emira First Edition V6 features a unique engine bay cover and C-pillar badging, 20 inch diamond-cut ultra-lightweight V-spoke forged alloy wheels also available in silver or gloss black, two-piece brake discs with branded calipers in red, yellow, black or silver and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring system.

The exterior of the vehicle features LED lights, titanium exhaust finisher, heated power-fold door mirrors, rear parking sensors, Lower Black Pack fitted as standard and front bumper air blades, front splitter, side sills and rear diffuser finished in gloss black. The exterior is offered in vibrant paint colors including Seneca Blue, Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Gray and Nimbus Gray.

The interior of the Emira features climate control, cruise control, keyless start,vice control, various drive modes and heated seats with 12-way adjustability and two memory presets linked to the door mirrors.

In addition, the vehicle has also been equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto supported by Bluetooth, Integrated satellite navigation, premium audio system, 10.25 inch touch screen mounted centrally and a 12.3 inch TFT instrument cluster ahead of the steering wheel.

The Lotus Emira has been fitted with four option packs as standard. The Driver’s Pack features Tour or Sport suspension with a choice of Goodyear Eagle F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The pack also includes Track Mode ESP with a new Track mode which prioritizes information for high-performance driving.

The Design Pack features privacy glass, sport pedals, black Alcantara headliner and Emira branded footwell mats. The Convenience Pack adds front parking sensors, rear reversing camera, rain-sensing wipers with aero blades, auto dimming mirrors and a rear luggage storage net.

The First Edition Emira V6 costs 71,995 Pounds, the entry-level four cylinder Emira costs 59,995 Pounds and the entry-level V6 Emira which will be launched in January 2023 costs 64,995 Pounds.