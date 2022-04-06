New addition to the SL range, this is the new 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43, a technically innovative roadster icon which combines the distinct sportiness of the original SL with the luxury and technologically advanced modern Mercedes-AMG models.

The new AMG SL 43 will be the entry-level model in the SL series, the model is the world’s first series-produced vehicle to be equipped with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger. This technology is based on Formula 1 and has been successfully used by the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team for a long time.

2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Specs and Pricing

Engine 2.0L M139 inline-4 with Garrett e-turbo Horsepower 381hp Torque 480nm Additional Boost 14hp Engine Compression 10.0:1 Drive Layout Rear Wheel Drive Gearbox 9 Speed MCT Wheels front: 9.5 J x 19; rear: 11 J x 19 Tires front: 255/45 ZR 19; rear: 285/40 ZR 19 Kerb Weight 1810 kg 0-100km/h 4.9s Top Speed 275 km/h Price $80,000 est

The new form of turbocharging guarantees spontaneous throttle response and ensures a more dynamic driving experience while increasing the efficiency. In addition, the electrification of the turbocharger enables higher torque at low revs which also increases the agility and optimizes the acceleration from a standstill.

The new turbocharger is operated via a 48-volt on-board electrical system which works at speeds of upto 170,000 rpm and enables a very high airflow rate. The innovative technology in the SL 43 in combination with the M139 two litre in-line four-cylinder engine produces an output power of 381 hp at 6750 rpm and 480 Nm of torque available between 3250 rpm and 5000 rpm.

The new SL 43 accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4.9 seconds and the top speed is set at 275 km/h. In addition, the second-generation RSG also functions as a mild hybrid in the 48-volt on board electrical system which also increases the comfort of the vehicle.

The M139 four-cylinder engine in the SL 43 has been combined with the AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission (Multi Clutch Transmission) for the first time. This helps in reducing the overall weight and optimizes the response to the accelerator pedal.

The exterior of the SL 43 features differentiated front and rear aprons, round double tailpipe trim instead of angular, long wheelbase, short overhangs, long bonnet, passenger compartment with steeply raked windscreen, new AMG high-performance composite brake system, lightweight coil springs and 19 inch light-alloy wheels as standard.

On the other hand, the interior of the Sl 43 features a combination of analogue geometry and the digital world known as ‘hyperanalogue’. This includes; fully digital instrument cluster integrated into a three-dimensional visor, standard MBUX infotainment system with several display styles and modes and an electrically adjustable high-resolution 12.3 inch LCD screen that prevents sun reflections when the soft top is opened.

The interior also features the AMG Performance steering wheel with steering wheel heater as optional and a wide range of electrically and manually adjustable luxury seats as standard. The seats are available in leather, Nappa leather, Nappa AMG leather as optional together with the AMG sport seats and the AMG Performance seats.

The SL 43 has also been equipped with the new AMG Ride Control steel suspension with strong aluminum shock absorbers and lightweight coil spring as standard.

The model will also be offered with four exterior design packages and an additional AMG Dynamic Plus package for maximum driving pleasure.