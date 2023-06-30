The new Lamborghini flagship model, the Revuelto, was unveiled a few weeks back in Sant’ Agatha. They call it the first super sports V12 hybrid HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle). You can find all of the details about the car in our introductory article with the press release photos.

Today we’re having a close look to the exterior and interior design details of the car, in person. We had the opportunity to have some quality time with a pre-series model in the new colour “Arancio Apodis”. There is also a 2nd launch color for the Revuelto called “Giallo Countach” which we saw on the production line, of course, photos were strictly forbidden in this area.

These first Revueltos have been presented to selected customers around the world and during public events. The production line is ramping up, though currently still in the pre-series production phase. The dynamic launch of the Revuelto is still to come later this year.

“The Revuelto is adrenaline made visible,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “The design of the new Lamborghini Revuelto opens a fascinating door towards the future of our unique design language. From first sight, Revuelto is an intriguing next-generation Lamborghini V12, with all lines embracing the monocoque and celebrating a free view towards the V12 HPEV powertrain.

The rear is a tribute to the hybrid V12. The fully-exposed longitudinal engine highlights the mechanical heart of the Revuelto, visually connecting it to the double hexagonal exhaust surmounted by the geometrically profiled wing, framed by headlamp clusters with the Y-shape light signatures. The “Y” is also the hallmark of the driver-oriented interior design influenced by the “feel like a pilot” philosophy.

The steering wheel was inspired by the racing world and the experience of the Essenza SCV12. The four rotors located on the spokes are used for selecting both the driving modes and the car’s lifting system and rear wing tilt. The intuitive design of the cockpit and controls deliver a distinctive Lamborghini feeling: buttons are used to activate the turn signals and the launch control among other functions, while allowing the driver to maintain an optimal grip on the steering wheel at all times.

Photos by GTspirit photographer David Kaiser