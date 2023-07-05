On the 8th & 9th of July the grass garden terraces of Heveningham Hall will host again Hevenigham Concours 2023, this year the event will be celebrating the centenary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

This edition will showcase a stunning collection of cars and planes in what’s being heralded as an unrivalled display of elegance, heritage, design and innovation. Curated with design in mind, Heveningham Concours will also host the Manolo Blahnik Experience, where the luxury shoe brand will showcase its intricate designs and preview its emerging men’s collection.

Among the notable cars confirmed for this year, there will be an unmissable Porsche 956, which is one of only 12 examples built for customer teams in 1983. Supplied to Reinhold Joest, the most successful privateer team to date, most famously driven by Ayrton Senna at the Nürburgring 1,000 km race in 1984.

Further preview highlights include the famed 1958 Lister-Jaguar ‘Knobbly’ and an original 1931 ‘Blower’ Bentley that also attended the Le Mans Classic race last weekend. Among the other cars confirmed to attend there are two significant former Le Mans competitors: the ex-Works 1997 Porsche GT1 Evo and 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK LM. These exceptional cars and many others will provide a captivating journey through automotive history and excellence.

As usual, as part of the event, Heveningham Concours will also presents Horsepower Hill, a ‘drag race’ along a parkland road for owners and guests, as well as the Heveningham Tour, a 50-mile drive for owners through the beautiful and idyllic Suffolk countryside.

Most important thing, this year proceeds and profits from Heveningham Concours are donated to a charitable Trust, which funds many and various cases of need locally and beyond.

Words by Yaron Esposito