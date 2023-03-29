Ladies and gentlemen, its here, welcome the Lamborghini Revuelto, which follows in the footsteps of the Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo, Countach and Miura. Unlike those that went before it, the Lamborghini Revuelto features electric assistance for the very first time, that’s right, Lambo has gone hybrid. The Aventador is no more.

Lamborghinis are all about their drivetrains, they dominate the driving experience. The Lamborghini Revuelto features aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine, for the first time ever in a Lamborghini there are also three electric motors, two of which are mounted on the front axle, and the third integrated into the new eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. Another first is the positioning of the the transmission, it sits behind the combustion engine and is positioned transversely. The central tunnel is where the gearbox used to be housed, but it now accommodates a 3.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack that consists of 108 water-cooled pouch cells. The car can be plugged in and fully charged in 30 minutes on a 7kW power supply, but it’s much more likely to be recharged under regenerative braking.

Lamborghini Revuelto Studio 1 of 11

The engine in the Lamborghini Revuelto alone boasts an impressive 814bhp at 9,250rpm and 525lb ft of torque, surpassing the Aventador’s power and allowing for an additional 1,000rpm of revving capability. To accommodate the new gearbox, the engine has been rotated 180° and now weighs 218kg, which is 17kg lighter than its predecessor. The air intake ducts have been redesigned to enhance air flow to the combustion chamber, while a new crank and valvetrain have been implemented. Additionally, the compression ratio has been raised to 12.6:1, and the exhaust system has been modified to decrease back-pressure at high RPMs.

Lamborghini has focused on the four-wheel drive system and lists it as one of the Lamborghini Revuelto’s key attributes, although powering all four wheels has not always resulted in the sharpest driving dynamics you may come to expect of Lamborghini. In this case, the system is designed to improve said dynamics.

The two electric motors on the front axle are oil-cooled axial flux units, chosen because they’re more compact than a radial flux one and have a higher power and torque density. Each motor produces 110kW and weighs 18.5kg. Although they power the car when it’s being driven purely in electric mode, their main purpose is to enhance performance and more importantly, the high speed dynamics using torque vectoring. This is torque vectoring that, as the name suggests, uses torque, not the brakes. This brings us to the headline figure: in conjunction with the third e-motor, the Revuelto has a total power output of 1,001bhp in maximum attack Corsa mode. Top speed is 350 km/h; zero to 100 km/h takes just 2.5 seconds.

The Revuelto offers a total of 13 drive modes, including the new Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance modes which can be customized. Città mode is specifically designed for silent city driving, with a maximum power output of 180bhp. Meanwhile, the Corsa mode unleashes the full power of over 1000bhp, utilizing the e-axle for maximum torque vectoring and all-wheel drive, along with an active rear axle. With these features, the Revuelto combines the power of a V12 hypercar with the agility and ease of a smaller vehicle.

Lamborghini Revuelto Interior 1 of 12

The DCT system, including the integrated e-motor, weighs just 193kg and outperforms the Huracán in terms of speed and space efficiency. A “continuous downshifting” feature allows for smooth gear shifting during deceleration, providing a significant improvement over the Aventador’s ISR transmission. Additionally, the e-motor serves as both a starter motor and generator, transmitting energy to the front axle and assisting in battery recharging depending on the drive mode selected. Reverse gear is handled by the front e-motors, with the rear electric motor joining in when necessary.

The Revuelto features a new chassis referred to as a “monofuselage”, a nod to the company’s research partnership with Boeing and a reflection of its weight-reducing approach to offset the additional weight of the e-motors and batteries while enhancing structural rigidity. While the final weight is yet to be confirmed, the new chassis is 10% lighter than that of the Aventador and 25% stiffer, measuring 40,000 NM per degree. The company’s on-site carbon fibre facility has been expanded with a recent investment of €65m and now employs 340 people. The new monofuselage takes 290 hours to manufacture, in contrast to the old car’s 170 hours.

Lamborghini Revuelto Orange 1 of 8

The Revuelto incorporates forged carbon in its front crash cones, which weigh half as much as the Aventador’s aluminium impact structure but provide twice the energy absorption. The roof is made of pre-preg carbon fibre, produced through a labor-intensive process of hand-laid lamination, vacuum-packing, and autoclave cooking. While this process is not as eco-friendly as composite forging, it ensures a high-quality finish in the visible areas of a vehicle expected to cost around half a million pounds.

The interior of the new top-tier Lambo has been treated to a makeover. The Lamborghini Revuelto boasts a new steering wheel featuring a thinner rim, with the ‘drive mode’ button positioned on the top left of the spar and an EV button on the right. The configurable instrument screen is located ahead, housed in a slim binnacle. At the top of the central display sits an air vent, floating above a practical storage compartment that is finally large enough to hold a phone, a first world problem we faced in Aventadors. The screen’s content can be swiped across to a display for the passenger’s use. In addition to touchscreen controls, physical buttons for the hazard warning light, fuel tank switch, and flip-up starter button are situated in little bezels. The Revuelto also comes equipped with 360-degree cameras, alleviating the perennial challenge of reverse parking a large Lamborghini.