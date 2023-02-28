Exactly 12 years ago today Lamborghini unveiled the Aventador. A raw and aggressive V12-powered supercar that is named after a winning fighting bull. The production of the Aventador ended last year and the release of the Invencible and Autentica, the last Aventador-based models, truly marks the end of the Aventador era. It is time for us to take a trip down memory lane and look back at the different versions of the Aventador launched over the last twelve years. And what better way to reflect on the model’s extraordinary history than behind the wheel of the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster.

The beginning

The Geneva Motor Show 2011 marked the official start of the Aventador life cycle. The Aventador LP 700-4 as it was officially designated replaced the Murcielago. The Filippo Perini designed Aventador impressed the crowd in Geneva with aggressive styling and an output of 700 hp from the naturally aspirated 6.5 litre V12 engine.

But specs and design were only minor details of what would define the Aventador as a true Lamborghini. This became apparent during my first test drive with the Aventador in Italy later that year. The aggressive gear changes and F1 style soundtrack is something I recall vividly to this day. The Aventador combined cutting edge technology with a rawness that supplied a driving experience not many cars offered in the last decade. It was one of the first cars with a fully digital driver display, something considered standard today.

The original Aventador was in production from 2011 until 2016 and beat all expectations. In 2013 the Aventador Roadster joined the line-up.

The Lamborghini Aventador SV

In 2015 launched the Aventador SV and it was produced until 2017. The Aventador SV featured an upgraded version of the naturally aspirated V12 engine that produced 740 horsepower and 509 lb-ft of torque, capable of reaching a top speed of more than 350 km/h.

The Aventador SV also featured a sport-tuned suspension, improved aerodynamics and weight reduction of around 110 kg (242 lbs) compared to the regular Aventador model. It was designed to provide the ultimate driving experience for enthusiasts who wanted a powerful and loud car. In 2016 the Roadster variant of the SV was launched and all 500 units were sold in no time.

In May 2016 I found myself in a Lamborghini Aventador SV as a not so historically correct support car on the Mille Miglia. The way the Italian public responded to the car is something I will remember forever. On the third day of the Mille Miglia that year; late at night somewhere on the outskirts of Parma it was the first time I heard the car from the outside. And wow was that thing loud! The whole trip from Brescia to Brescia via Rome is something I will not forget any time soon.

The Aventador S

At the 2017 Geneva Motor Show Lamborghini presented the facelifted version of the Aventador dubbed the Aventador S. By then the Aventador was already a tremendous success. Initially Lamborghini planned to produce 4,000 Aventadors but by mid-2016 the 5,000th Aventador left the production line.

The Aventador S not only came with several design and performance updates but also marked the era of new head of design Mitja Bortkert at Lamborghini.

The Aventador S LP 740-4 now offered 740 PS and 690Nm of torque from the 6.5 liter V12. Four wheel steering, an updated suspension and new (individual) drive modes improved the handling of the Lambo supercar. The redesigned nose and improved diffuser increased the downforce by 130 percent over the original. On the downside the soundtrack was downtuned and the Aventador S was not quite as raw as the original.

The Complete Aventador Overview

In total Lamborghini built 11,465 Aventadors. These is more than all of the previous Lamborghini V12 models combined. The total production run also included dozens of special editions and one-offs.

We counted no less than 23 different Aventador models and one-offs and 9 models based on the Aventador platform. How many can you name before browsing through our list?

Here is the full Aventador model overview:

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4

Introduced in 2011, the original Aventador marked the start of a new and very successful V12 era for Lamborghini.

Lamborghini Aventador J

Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 2012, one-off model, sold for 2.8 million USD. The J in Aventador J refers to Jota.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster LP 700-4

Introduced in December 2012. With a total weight of 1,625 kg it is just 50 kg heavier than the coupe.

Lamborghini Aventador 50th Anniversario LP 720-4

Introduced at the Monterey Car Week 2013, limited to 100 units.

Lamborghini Aventador 50th Anniversario Roadster LP 720-4

Introduced at the The Quail during Monterey Car Week 2013, limited to 100 units.

Lamborghini Aventador Jackie Chan Edition

Introduced in Spring 2014, one-off edition of the Aventador created for Jackie Chan.

Lamborghini Aventador Nazionale

Introduced at the Beijing Auto Show 2014. Limited one-off to celebrate the launch of the ad Personam personalization program for the Aventador and other Lamborghini models.

Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition LP 700-4

Introduced in December 2014 to celebrate the 50 year relationship between Lamborghini and Pirelli.

Lamborghini Aventador Pirelli Edition Roadster LP 700-4

Introduced in December 2014. The Pirelli Edition Aventador Roadster is so rare that not even Lamborghini has a picture of it in their media database.

Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce LP 750-4

Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 2015, 600 units sold. The Lamborghini Aventador SV impressed with its aggressive styling, increased power output of 750 PS and 50 kg lower weight.

Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce Roadster LP 750-4

Introduced at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in 2015, 500 units sold. Like the coupe Lamborghini managed to shave 50 kg of weight of for the SV Roadster. From its introduction it has been one of the most sought after Lamborghini models.

Lamborghini Aventador Miura Homage

Introduced at the 2016 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The Aventador Miura Homage paid tribute to the 50th anniversary of the legendary Miura. 50 units were made.

Lamborghini Aventador S LP 740-4

Introduced at the Geneva Motor Show 2017. Marked the first facelift of the Aventador since the launch of the V12 supercar in 2011.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster LP 740-4

Introduced at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster 50th Anniversary Japan

Introduced at the Lamborghini Day 2017 in Tokyo, limited to 5 units. Each of the five versions is inspired by one of the five natural elements in the Japanese culture: earth, wind, fire, water and sky.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ LP 770-4

Introduced at Pebble Beach in August 2018. 900 units sold. The name SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota and it is the Aventador S-based successor to the Aventador SV. The power output has been increased to 770 PS and active aerodynamics have been added to the SVJ.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 LP 770-4

Introduced in 2018, 63 units sold. Paid tribute to the birth year of Lamborghini: 1963.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster LP 770-4

Introduced in 2019. In September 2020 an Aventador SVJ Roadster marked the 10,000th Aventador built milestone.

Lamborghini Aventador S by Skyler Grey

Introduced in 2019, limited one-off art project by artist Skyler Grey.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Xago

Special edition, introduced in July 2020, 10 units sold.

Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series

Introduced in 2021, limited edition of two one-off Aventador Roadsters for Korean collectors.

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae LP 780-4

Introduced in 2021, limited production of 350 units. The last Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae coupe also came with a unique NFT – the hype of 2021.

L amborghini Aventador Ultimae Roadster LP 780-4

Introduced in 2021, limited production of 250 units. A light blue Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster became the last official Aventador to come off the production line in September 2022 and mark the end of the Aventador era.

Bonus fact: Lamborghini unexpectedly had to continue production of the Aventador to produce another 15 Ultimaes to compensate for the 15 Aventador Ultimaes that were lost at sea when the cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire and sank in March 2022.

Other notable models based on the Aventador platform

It is no secret that Lamborghini used the Aventador base also for some of its more exotic concept cars and limited edition supercars. Here is an overview of a few of them.

Lamborghini Veneno

Introduced in 2013 at the Geneva Motor Show, 4 units produced, 3 sold to customers. The Veneno was the first Aventador-based supercar and at the time one of the most expensive production cars in the world with a price tag of 3 million Euro excluding tax.

Lamborghini Veneno Roadster

Introduced in December 2015, limited to 9 units. The Veneno Roadster was launched at the Italian aircraft carrier Cavour in Abu Dhabi. The Veneno Roadster had a price tag of 3.3 Million Euro excluding tax and that did not include a roof.

Lamborghini Centenario

Introduced at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show, limited to 20 units. The Centenario was designed to celebrate the 100th birthday of Lamborghini’s founder; Ferruccio Lamborghini. It is based on the Aventador SV and the power output was increased to 770 PS.

Lamborghini Centenario Roadster

Introduced at The Quail during Monterey Car Week 2016, limited to 20 units.

Lamborghini SC18 Alston

Introduced in November 2018, limited one-off. The Lamborghini SC18 Alston is a track-only race car based on the Aventador SVJ created for a customer in close cooperation with Lamborghini’s racing division. It features a mix of components from other notable Lamborghini’s including the Huracan GT3, Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, Veneno, Centenario and SVJ.

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

Introduced in 2019, 63 units sold. The Sian is special for a number of reasons; it is the first hybrid car built by Lamborghini, it was the most powerful Lamborghini at the time of introduction with an output of 819 PS and at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2019 the car was named Sian FKP 37 honouring Ferdinand Karl Piëch and his birth year 1937 following his passing in 2019.

Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Roadster

Introduced in July 2020, limited to 19 units. Funny fact; the rear includes 3D printed carbon fibre air vents which can be marked with the buyers initials to make each car unique.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

Introduced in July 2020, limited production of 40 units. The Lamborghini Aventador Essenza SCV12 is a track-only supercar which took over the title as most powerful Lamborghini to date with a an output of 830 PS from the naturally aspirated 6.5 liter V12 engine. It was developed according to the FIA prototype safety rules. The exceptional design provides incredible levels of downforce; 1,200 kg at 250 km/h.

Lamborghini SC20

Introduced in December 2020, limited one-off. The SC20 followed the SC18 Alston as a second track-only race car inspired by the Aventador J, Diablo VT Roadster and Veneno Roadster. The SC20 Alston lacks any type of wind screen.

Lamborghini Countach LP800-4

Introduced in 2021, inspired by the original Lamborghini Countach. Limited to 112 units, a hint to the LP112 type code of the original Countach project.

Lamborghini Invencible

Introduced in February 2023, one-off coupe. The Invencible marks the end of the naturally aspirated era for Lamborghini. It does so in typical Lamborghini fashion with the 6.5 liter V12 delivering an output of 780 PS and 720 Nm of torque paired with four-wheel drive and the seven-speed ISR gearbox first introduced on the Aventador in 2011.

Lamborghini Autentica

Introduced in February 2023, one-off roadster. What the Invencible is for the Lamborghini coupes, the Autentica is for the Lamborghini roadsters: the end mark of the naturally aspirated V12.

What was your favourite Aventador or Aventador-based model? Leave a comment below!

The Aventador Ultimae Roadster

September 2022 marked the end of the Lamborghini Aventador era with the production of the last Ultimae Roadster. To give the Aventador a proper send-off into automotive history we planned a small road trip with the last model to reflect on one of the most iconic supercars in recent history. I always praised the Lamborghini Aventador for its rawness and typical Lamborghini DNA. When the Gallardo was replaced by the Huracan I very soon missed everything I hated in the Gallardo. And although the Huracan is a great car, it lacks a bit of Lamborghini DNA.

Luckily I realised the Aventador Ultimae was still very much a true Lamborghini. Climbing behind the wheel I remembered the Aventador is actually not a car for people my size (1,90m / 6”2) but the sense of claustrophobia quickly disappeared after firing up the mighty V12. What a joy to wake the cold beast.

First stop: Sant Agata town centre. Surprisingly many of the locals came over and inspected the car as our photographer Philipp Rupprecht was taking some snaps. You would expect the locals to get bored from seeing Lamborghinis with the factory on their doorstep, but the opposite was true and the appearance of the bright blue Ultimae convertible brightened their Tuesday morning.

On the way to lunch we had a chance to open the V12 up a little bit. And our car being a roadster it has the biggest perk over the coupe; a small window above the engine bay that you can open and close at the tip of a button. With the roof up it allows for the engine and exhaust tunes to fill the cabin with the tunes of the best orchestra for petrol heads. With the roof dismounted it functions as a wind deflector.

Talking about the roof, the two panels can be stored at a designated space in the front bonnet but that obviously significantly reduces the space for luggage in the front compartment. But luckily we had a luggage car on this trip so it was not a problem for us.

What is a bit of a problem is the mismatch between the narrow and bumpy Italian roads and the characteristics of the Aventador. I remember this being one of the conclusions of our first Aventador review in 2011. Although the four-wheel steering improved the handling significantly the Italian roads didn’t improve much. On the few straight and empty roads we encountered the Aventador was like a fish in the water. Rushing through the gears while spitting flames out of the exhaust as the blood pumped through our veins. This is what this car is made for.

Overall the soundtrack of the Ultimae Roadster is not quite as loud and aggressive as it used to be on the original Aventador and Aventador SV. It is not quiet but the previous models definitely spoiled us. The reason behind this moderate tone are EU regulations for noise pollution. Especially at lower speeds the latest Aventadors sound quieter than their earlier iterations.

The Ultimae Roadster may be the last Aventador but for me it is not the ultimate. If I had to pick one model from the line-up it would be the Aventador SV. Of course I’m biassed by my personal experience with this car. But the combination of aggressive styling, (still) breathtaking performance and the sound of old F1 cars makes it the Aventador to have for me.

The Future?

The Aventador successor is coming in the next few months. And although we will have to wait for the actual launch of the new model, a few things have already been announced: the Aventador successor will keep a V12 but with a hybrid electric powertrain to improve emissions and fuel efficiency. Mitja Borkert is still responsible for the design and judging by his latest designs we are certain the successor of the Aventador will remain a true Lamborghini in terms of design.