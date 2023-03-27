This is the new Kia EV9, the company’s new flagship electric SUV.

The exterior design is inspired by the ‘Bold for Nature’ pillar of ideology. The front of the EV9 features clear-cut lines and body surfaces, digital pattern lighting grille, vertical headlamps, ‘Star Map LED’ daytime running lights and the EV9’s signature ‘Digital Tiger Face’ which features two clusters of small cube lamps within the bodywork adjacent to each headlamp.

Additionally, the side profile of the EV9 features dynamic triangular fender structures, highly pronounced geometric wheel arches, flush door handles and a tapered back roofline. The rear of the vehicle features simple clean lines of the tailgate detailed by slim rear lights that mirror the front design.

The interior of the EV9 prioritises space, comfort and technology with its long wheelbase, low beltline and the completely flat electric vehicle architecture. The model is offered in both six and seven-seat formats, occupants in the first and second-row seats can recline their seats, the second-row seats can be swivelled 180 degrees to face the third-row seats and the third-row seats offer cup holders and charging points for mobile devices.

Furthermore, the interior has also been equipped with an open floating panoramic dashboard that extends from the steering wheel to the vehicle’s centre, two 12.3 inch touch screen with 5 inch segment display, centre console with ample storage and an extended display high-definition audio visual, navigation and telematics (AVNT) screen.