Maserati has revealed a new high-performance MC20 GT2, the new car is designed to evoke the MC12 and is created to celebrate Maserati’s return to the circuits. In late 2022, Maserati announced its participation in the 2023 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, complemented by its inclusion in the GT2 European Series.

The Maserati GT2 was designed by Maserati engineering in tandem with the Centro Stile Maserati, the model has been equipped with a powerful Nettuno V6 engine derived from the Maserati MC20. The engine delivers an output power of 463 kW. The technical specifications on the GT2 includes the all-new patented MTC (Maserati Twin Combustion) technology based on F1 engines, ultra-light carbon fibre central monocoque which reduces the overall weight of the vehicle and a light-weight full composite bodywork.

In addition, the power steering is full-electric, all suspension components of the car are specific racing components including adjustable shock absorbers and adjustable anti roll bars in both the front and rear. Additionally, the 6-speed sequential racing gearbox and steering wheel paddle shift with electrical rotary gearshift actuator further improve the performance of the model.

The interior of the model features a carbon fibre dashboard and a 10 inch screen display integrated into the dashboard. The Trident single-seater with covered wheels is the result of a winning synergy between Maserati men and women and the avant-garde design and style distinguishes the creations of the Italian brand.