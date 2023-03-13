This is the latest bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Haute Couture-inspired model dubbed Phantom Syntopia. The new model was created in collaboration with renowned Dutch fashion designer and Haute Couturière Iris van Herpen and based on Phantom Extended.

Phantom Syntopia is named after Iris van Herpen’s landmark 2018 collection and seeks to represent the elusive beauty of fluid motion in solid materials through its ‘Weaving Water’ theme. The Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective developed a one-off Liquid Noir paint to create the shimmering exterior of the new Phantom Syntopia. The paint is Iridescent in sunlight, it reveals Purple, Blue, Magenta and Gold undertones when viewed at different angles.

An effect achieved by the marque’s darkest solid-black paint overlaid with a finish incorporating a mirror-like pigment, selected for its colour-shifting properties.

A brand-new technique for applying pigment to the clearcoat developed by the team took several months, including over 3,000 hours of testing and validation alone. The bonnet features a subtle Weaving Water motif that also appears throughout the interior.

The interior of the new model features the Weaving Water Starlight Headliner, the most technically challenging version of this signature Rolls-Royce feature ever produced. The headliner was created using a single sheet of flawless leather with three-dimensional appearance, It is finished with 162 delicate petals made of glass organza and 187 of the 995 sparkling fiber optic ‘stars’ were hand placed individually alongside the artwork. The entire Headliner alone involved almost 700 collective hours of work.

The motif was achieved by combining multiple coats of paint and lacquer with different quantities of glass particles. To begin, the surface was covered with a black paint mixed with 0.9% glass particles then the artisans applied the Weaving Water motif with a clear coat mixed with 1.4% of shimmer. It took four months for the Exterior Surface Centre team to perfect this formula.

In addition to the interior, the Phantom Syntopia also features front seats finished in Magic Grey leather and rear seats upholstered with a specially created silk-blend fabric with a distinctive pattern. The seats are quilted with a Weaving Water motif, inspired by a tufting technique which creates a three-dimensional depth while achieving a smooth and seamless surface.

The new Phantom Syntopia is the first Rolls-Royce vehicle to incorporate a Bespoke scent. The scent was developed by an expert perfumer in close collaboration with the clients. The core scent of the fragrance is cedarwood which was sourced specially from the clients’ home region. The development process of the fragrance took more than two years including rigorous testing in both very hot and very cold temperatures.

Iris van Herpen will design a one-off garment for the clients of this transformative commission for a truly Haute Couture experience. The sculptural design of the dress features the Weaving Water theme similar to Phantom Syntopia’s Starlight Headliner and is expected to take around six months of work to complete.

Phantom Syntopia will be delivered to the clients’ private collection in May and as a true one-of-one commission.