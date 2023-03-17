Lamborghini has revealed the firswt technical details of the upcoming LB744, the Aventador successor. This is Lamborghini’s first hybrid plug-in V12 High Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV).

The LB744 has been fitted with a new aeronautics-inspired chassis, the ‘Mono Fuselage’ and a monocoque made entirely of multi-technology carbon fibre that features a front structure in forged composites. Additionally, the mono fuselage represents a significant step forward from the aventador in terms of torsional stiffness, lightweight qualities and driving dynamics.

The LB744 is the first super sports car to be equipped with a 100% carbon fibre front structure. Carbon fibre elements have also been used on the front cone structures to ensure a high-level of energy absorption combined with substantial weight reduction. The LB744 mono fuselage is 10% lighter than the Aventador chassis and the front frame is 20% lighter compared to its aluminium predecessor.

The model also features a carbon fibre reinforced plastic rocker ring that encloses and connects the Forged Composites elements such as the tub, the front firewall and the A pillar. The production of Forged Composites components optimises efficiency and increases sustainability by reducing the energy consumption of cooling equipment and quantity of waste materials.

The rear chassis of the LB744 is made of high-strength aluminium alloys and features two hollow castings in the rear dome area. The hollow castings are fitted on the rear suspension’s shock towers and powertrain suspension to ensure reduction in weight, an increase in rigidity and reduction in welding lines.

The LB744 represents a new “year zero” in relation to the use of carbon fibre in car production.