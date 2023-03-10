Becoming an Aston Martin Valkyrie owner is no easy achievement, you needed both cash and patience, both things that ex F1 driver and current commentator, David Coulthard, had. The $3.2 million hypercar was first unveiled in concept form back in 2016 when Aston Martin pencilled customer deliveries in for 2019. Since then the designer of the Valkyrie, F1 aero guru Adrian Newey, left the project when Aston Martin Formula 1 was purchased by Lawrence Stroll who insisted the programme and development could be handled by the F1 team. Easier said than done, customer deliveries under CEO and ex AMG boss, Tobias Moers (who has since left the company), only began in November 2022. Owners reported of ‘teething issues’ and strict operating instructions to make sure the cars were ready for action and even then, only in certainly drive modes.

One owner that faced a few gremlins was none other than former Formula 1 driver and TV pundit, David Coulthard. The 13-time Grand Prix winner was accompanied by his son, Dayton Coulthard, on a cruise in their Valkyrie on the streets of Monaco before the car came to a stop and was unable to move under its own power, as documented on Dayton’s social media channels.

The Marina Blue Aston Martin Valkyrie, chassis number 86/150 was configured with a light blue Alcantara cabin and silver wheels then appeared at an event in Saudi Arabia, where it was being displayed to attract potential buyers. A buyer was identified at the event.

Renowned super car dealers Joe Macari teased that the car was in their care a few weeks ago, before announcing chassis 86 had been sold saying “We are thrilled to announce the recent sale of this epic Aston Martin Valkyrie. It’s not often a car comes through our doors that makes everyone stop what they are doing just to come and admire but this was certainly one.”

It is not clear if David Coulthard parted with the car due to reliability issues, but it would not be surprising if it was a significant contributing factor. Seeing as all 150 Coupes and 85 Spiders are accounted for, it goes without saying that there would have been quite a premium over the list price, particularly given the configuration and celebrity owner. The news comes as the embargo for reviews of the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the track only AMR Pro were published, all of which sang the praises of the hypercar and its otherworldly performance at the Bahrain International Circuit.

As a reminder, the Aston Martin Valkyrie is powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5 Litre V12 engine that delivers a maximum output of 1,000bhp at 10,500 rpm to a maximum 11,100 rpm for the first time in a naturally-aspirated road car. The hybrid system increases the power by 160bhp and 280 Nm of torque, this results to a maximum power output of 1160hp at 10,500 rpm and 900 Nm of torque at 6000 rpm.

Aston Martin Valkyrie Specs and Pricing