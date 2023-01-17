Nissan officially unveiled a new Japan-market GT-R offered in two special-editions, the Nissan GT-R Premium edition T-spec and the Nissan GT-R Nismo Special edition. The new 2024 models are scheduled to arrive in the market in the spring of 2024 whereas the Nismo versions are planned to go on sale in summer 2024.

The product concept of the new GT-R is “evolving toward ultimate driving pleasure”, the new models represent the next level of balance between speed and ride quality and with a new grille design, high technology and craftsmanship, the new models are the pinnacle of the GT-R R35.

The new models feature improved aerodynamics and improved ride quality. Additionally, the noise and vibrations have been reduced while maintaining the horsepower and the sound has been tuned to further enhance onboard comfort experience.

The Nissan GT-R T-spec is inspired by the words ‘trend’ and ‘traction’ and represents the philosophy of leading and shaping the times. The T-spec has been created to ride with robust grip and is now equipped with specially set suspension and carbon disc brakes to ensure the driver experiences a smooth ride as well as responsive handling.

The Nissan GT-R Nismo is the highest-performance GT-R, the model refines aerodynamic performance, suspension tuning and adds a mechanical limited-slip differential to the front final drive. The special edition model uses high-precision weight-balanced engine parts i.e piston rings, connecting rods, crankshaft and a clear-coated carbon engine hood (with NACA ducts) and also features Recaro carbon back bucket seats with increased comfort.

The Nissan GT-R T-spec special edition is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine delivering an output power of 570 hp at 6,800 rpm and 637 Nm of torque at 3,300 – 5,800 rpm. On the other hand, the new GT-R Nismo special edition is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine with Nismo special-tuning delivering an output power of 600 hp at 6,800 rpm and 652 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm – 5600 rpm.