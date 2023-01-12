Mansory has presented a limited edition Venatus Coupe EVO C based on a Lamborghini Urus. The company has pulled a world first with the new transformation of the Urus into a two-door Coupe.

The idea of complete vehicle conversion was brought to Mansory by its customers severally as part of the ‘Mansory Bespoke’ conversion program. After extensive planning and construction, it took a year and a half from the idea to final implementation for the engineering team to produce a limited series of 8 units.

The base Lamborghini Urus received an engine tuning package with 900 hp and 1100 Nm of torque together with a complete conversion that can easily be configured by the customer. The Venatus Coupe Evo accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed are 323 km/h.

Extensive body modifications had to be made in order to successfully convert the base vehicle from a four-door configuration to a 2-door configuration. The first step was stripping the four doors off of the Urus and moving the B-pillars backwards by exactly 200 mm to provide enough space for the front doors. All the mechanical conversion measures on the doors were carried out while retaining the standard safety technology.

To adapt the design of the Venatus Coupe Evo C to the existing design elements of the Venatus Evo S, the Venatus Coupe Evo C has been equipped with widened side panels, massive side air intakes, redesigned body side panels and the doors have been completely redesigned using an arrow-shaped 3D shape. Additionally, Mansory has installed an extra side air duct made of carbon fibre in the entire area of the C-pillar to round off the side view.

The Venatus Coupe Evo C has been fitted with a set of YN.5D wheels similar to the ones used on the Venatus Evo S. the respective sizes of the wheels and tires also remain unchanged to the dimensions of the base vehicle.

The newly converted model features a modified high-performance exhaust system with a new layout of three exhaust tailpipes. The interior of the vehicle features front seats that are extended by a folding mechanism for easy access to the rear seat, single seat system on the rear with an individually configurable centre console, seat belts with Mansory logo, Mansory sports aluminium pedals, Mansory leather floor mats and a specially designed ambient light in the headliner.