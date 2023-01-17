Mercedes-AMG is presenting a special model of the SL 63 called Motorsport Collectors Edition to mark the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season. The new special model reflects the appearance of the Mercedes AMG F1 W12 E Performance racing car and its colour graduation from high-tech silver metallic to obsidian black metallic was inspired by the model from the top class of motorsport.

The SL 63 model has been equipped with the AMG aerodynamics package that features larger flics on the front and rear apron, larger rear diffuser and an active profile in the underbody to further improve the aerodynamic properties. The AMG aerodynamics package also dramatises the overall appearance of the model.

The SL 63 features two AMG Night packages that enhance the visual appearance of the ‘Motorsport Collectors Edition’. The AMG Night package 1 features selected exterior elements finished in high-gloss black, this includes the front splitter, side sill panels, mirror caps, the decorative trim in the rear diffuser and darkened exhaust tailpipes.

In addition, the AMG Night package 2 adds more features in black chrome, this includes the radiator grille, typography and Mercedes star at the rear. The interior components of the headlamps and rear lights have been darkened, the brake callipers of the AMG high-performance composite brake system have been finished in black and the AMG fuel filler cap with AMG lettering is finished in silver chrome.

The interior of the SL 63 features AMG Performance seats available in two upholsteries as standard; in black nappa leather/Microcut microfibre with red top stitching and AMG emblem embossed on the head rests or in black nappa leather/Microcut microfibre with yellow topstitching and AMG emblem embossed on the head restraints. Additionally, the AMG carbon-fibre trim harmonises with the heated steering wheel with carbon-fibre trim.

The SL 63 has also been equipped with the Burmester high-end 3D surround sound system, ambient lighting, MBUX interior assistant, Driving Assistant package and head-up display as standard. Additionally, the AMG Track Pace provides support with a wide range of data when driving on the racetrack, the Load Compartment Package increases everyday practicality whereas the illuminated AMG door sill panels invites passengers with the AMG logo.

The vehicle has been equipped with Guard 360o to protect the valuable edition model. Every customer who purchases the new model will receive a customised AMG indoor car cover with a logo.