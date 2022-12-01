Praga has revealed its all-new road legal hypercar in pre-production prototype form. The new Praga Bohema is a mid-engined two seater capable of extreme high performance on track yet also comfortable and practical for long trips.

The Praga Bohema features a carbon fibre monocoque and a race-oriented fully adjustable suspension, it is extremely light weighing just 982 kgs (without fuel) and its six-cylinder twin-turbo engine derived from the powerful Nissan GT-R ensures reliability, ease of servicing and the potential for further performance tuning.

The new model is based on Nissan’s 3.8 litre, twin-turbo V6 engine used in all GT-R models since 2007. Additionally, the engine is constructed around an aluminium alloy cylinder block and there are double overhead camshafts per cylinder bank with a continuously variable valve timing system on the inlet valve.

Furthermore, Praga is targeting the Bohema production car to deliver upto 700 bhp at 6800 rpm and 725 Nm of torque from 3000 to 6000 rpm. The Bohema engine has been mated to the renowned Hewland sequential gearbox through a robotic clutch allowing semi-automatic drive mode. This choice of gearbox ensures fast changing, durability and an ability to handle high-torque at a minimum weight when equipped with the bespoke road-optimised helical cut gears.

The new Bohema has been designed and styled by the Praga team whereas modelling and fine-tuning was done in an F1 team’s wind tunnel. The model uses innovative and extensive aerodynamics including a unique rear spoiler design which results in over 900 kgs of downforce at 250 km/h and the chassis is a strong carbon fibre monocoque construction.

The exterior of the model features lightweight carbon fibre outer panels attached to the monocoque, front mirrors mounted on long rigid stalks, deeply curved trademark Praga windscreen, rear wheel arches with deep storage areas and front hinged doors that are electronically released with back-up mechanical releases.

The interior of the vehicle features steps built into the footwells to allow ease of access into the car, removable steering wheel, adjustable steering column, pedal box and seats, large digital display, central pad covered in leather with an embossed Praga logo and storage pockets on the doors and behind the seats.

Praga Bohema is currently undergoing its final development programme in the UK, Europe and Middle East and will be presented in its final production specification in the first half of 2023. Praga is targeting to make Bohema a road-legal vehicle in all major hypercar markets and is now taking orders from potential partners in countries including Australia, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, South Africa, Spain, Taiwan, UAE, UK and USA.

Just 89 units will be produced representing the 89th anniversary of Praga’s historic 1933 road race victory. Production of the Bohema is scheduled to begin in the Czech Republic in the second half of 2023 with prices starting from £1.1m including taxes.