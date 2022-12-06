Bentley just unveiled a new bespoke and distinctive Flying Spur Hybrid model curated by ‘the Surgeon’. The model was presented at Bentley’s evening event during Art Basel Miami following the launch of a limited-edition line of the Bentley-inspired sneakers by Dominic Ciambrone also known as ‘The Surgeon’.

The Surgeon is a leader in the customised shoe industry, his inspiration to create a limited run of ten pairs of bespoke sneakers started after his visit to Bentley’s Mulliner division in early 2022, the sneakers features Bentley craft signatures such as diamond quilting, cross stitchings as well as his signature ‘Surgeon’ skull and scalpel monogram.

Based on Bentley’s new Flying-Spur Hybrid, the sneakers were the springboard for a second collaboration. The new model is fitted with a 2.9 litre V6 engine combined with a powerful E-Motor illustrating the next step in Bentley’s Beyond 100 journey towards electrified luxury in the future.

The Mulliner Blackline specification replaces the exterior polished chrome with an all-black brightware, styling specifications for the model includes a front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and boot lip spoiler in carbon fibre and the exterior of the new model has been finished in a duo-tone paint finish of Anthracite over Anthracite Satin to create an expression of power and assurance.

The 22’’ Satin Anthracite wheels feature a Satin Bronze pinstripe around the outer rim, the Surgeon badges on the D pillars and the hybrid badge on the fenders have also been finished in the same finish paint and the last touch is provided by an illuminated Flying B radiator mascot in Gloss Black.

The new model features ‘The Surgeon’ motif on the outer sill panel, ‘Never Stop’ personal philosophy on the inner sill plate and bespoke LED welcome lamps projecting the skull and scalpel logo onto the ground to guide your entry. The interior of the Flying Spur Hybrid features linen on the seats, doors and lower fascia and Beluga on the fascia top, centre console and rear parcel shelf.

In addition, the interior also features contrast stitchings in Bronze on the seats and seat pipings, cross-stitch pattern on the steering wheel, ‘surgeon’ name style in bronze on the seats above the headrests, walnut veneer adorns the cabin, Surgeon logo overlaid in chrome on the rear cupholder, walnut inserts on the rear doors in 3D diamond pattern and Bentley rotating display in the centre of the fascia offering a choice of three faces i.e analogue dials, digital display or walnut veneer.

Purchasing customers will receive a matching pair of ‘Bentley x The Surgeon adidas Forum Low’ sneakers.