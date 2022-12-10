Most Powerful S-Class: Meet the New 802hp Mercedes-AMG S63 E Performance

Mercedes officially presented the new Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance with AMG hybrid technology. The new E Performance model combines the AMG 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine with the AMG-specific hybrid powertrain and a new expansion stage of the AMG high-performance battery (HPB).

Additionally, the new HPB 150 is based on the high-performance and directly cooled battery cells of the HPB 80, the energy content has been increased from 6.1 in the HPB 80 to 13.1 kWh in the HPB 150 and as a result, the all-electric range is increased to 33 km.

The 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine generates a maximum output power of 802 hp and 1430 Nm of torque. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.3 seconds and the top speed is set at an optional 290 km/h underlining the dynamic driving performance. In addition the new model has been equipped with systems such as AMG Ride Control + suspension, AMG Active Ride Control roll stabilisation and rear-axle steering as standard to ensure a wide spread between driving dynamics and comfort.

The new S63 AMG features a 190 hp electric motor positioned at the rear axle, the motor is integrated with an electrically shifted two-speed transmission and the electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential to form a compact electric drive unit (EDU).

The exterior of the new S63 AMG features AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical louvres and a large central star for the first time in an S-Class saloon, front apron in jet-wing design with large side air inlets and air curtains, fluted twin tailpipes, wide diffuser with longitudinals fins and 21 inch AMG forged wheels.

The interior of the S-Class AMG Saloon features seats with special AMG upholstery layout, exclusive colours and various nappa leather upholsteries with an embossed AMG emblem, AMG performance steering wheel in twin-spoke design and MBUX infotainment system with various displays and functions.