After the Mercedes Maybach GLS by Mansory, the consistent expansion of their product portfolio in the matter of Mercedes Maybach followed immediately with the official launch of the ‘Mercedes Maybach S-Class by Mansory’.

The complete conversions of the Mercedes-Maybach shared were also extensively and comprehensively converted in the classic disciplines of vehicle refinement in terms of design, performance upgrade, exterior and interior.

For the design, Mansory equipped the vehicle with lightweight carbon add-on parts on the front air intakes, below and to the side of the front apron, sills, roof-edge spoiler, spoiler on the tailgate, exterior mirrors and on the rear apron. Additionally, the rear apron can be designed with or without a central brake light depending on the client’s preference.

The Mercedes-Maybach S-Class by Mansory can be equipped with specially developed high-gloss wheels (casted) type V.6 or FS.23 depending on the customer’s wishes. The wheels are in the dimensions 9×22 inch for the front axle and 10.5×22 inch for the rear combined with corresponding tires of size 265/30 R22 and 305/25 R22.

As per the customer’s choice, the interior of the vehicle is completely new and completely re-wrapped in the finest leather on every component. The interior features various carbon inlays, leather sports steering wheel,floor mats and aluminium pedal set all with discreet Mansory logo.

Mansory has improved the performance values of the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class for both the S 580 and S 680 with the help of a modified ECU unit (Mansory Performance PowerBox)combined with a 4-pipe sports exhaust system.

The S 580 generates an output power of 600 hp ( + 97 hp) and 820 Nm of torque ( + 120 Nm). On the other hand, the S 680 delivers an output power of 720 hp ( + 108 hp) and 1000 Nm of torque ( + 100 Nm).