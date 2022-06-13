The new Lexus RX is here, the fifth-generation RX is a pioneer in the luxury crossover market and has undergone complete renewal. The model features ‘Lexus Driving Signature’ which ensures fun driving experience and improves the vehicle’s fundamentals while maintaining refined ride and high-level of quietness.

Direct4 all-wheel drive force system using electrification technology will be available on the new RX500h F Sport Performance following the RZ. The all-wheel drive control works with a newly developed hybrid electric system to maximise the front and rear wheel grip and provide posture control.

The new RX comes with a diverse lineup of powertrains tailored to customer’s needs and style.

The powertrains include; 2.4 litre turbocharged HEV DIRECT4 for improved driving experience using electrification technology, 2.5 litre PHEV E-four achieving class-leading EV cruising range and powerful acceleration performance, 2.5 litre HEV E-Four/FF for low fuel consumption and 2.4 litre turbocharged AWD achieving torque-filled dynamic performance.