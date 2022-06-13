Sterckenn has released their latest front splitter design for the BMW G80 M3 and the G82 M4. This is a cost effective carbon fiber add-on part which comes in a new 3-piece design.

The splitter has been designed to work harmoniously with the lines of the stock M3/M4 as well as the M-Performance parts. Installation has been made easier while the quality remains high, prepreg carbon fiber formed in a twill weave.

While form and function is the main reason behind this splitter, Sterckenn tweaked the design a bit to separate it from everything else on the market. The center piece of the splitter has two bumps that add to the overall aggressive look of the splitter.

The 3-piece design also means that the splitter can be installed and removed easily whenever needed.

For more information head over to the Sterckenn product page.

