Toyota just unveiled a new 2023 limited-edition GR86 built on the Premium grade model.

The new model features an exclusive Solar Shift orange paint colour specially developed for this model, GR cat-back performance exhaust system with stainless steel pipes and black chrome tips and a debossed GR logo.

The Premium grade GR86 has been equipped with GR matte-black 18 inch wheels with black centre caps and black lug nuts mounted on Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires. The vehicle also features a black GR C-pillar graphic and ultrasuede /leather trimmed interior with GR special edition badge.

The new second generation GR86 is powered by a 2.4 litre engine delivering an output power of 228hp and 184 lb-ft of torque at a low 3700 rpm. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 6.1 seconds for the 6-speed manual transmission and 6.6 seconds for the 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission with intelligence (ECT-i).

Additionally, the base grade GR86 has been fitted with 17 inch 10-spoke machined-finish aluminium alloy wheels wrapped with Michelin Primacy HP tires. The interior features six-way adjustable black GR-embossed fabric with sport fabric side bolsters, textured vinyl and sport fabric trim on the dash and doors, 8-inch touchscreen system with six-speaker and an anti-theft system with engine immobiliser and alarms.

The Premium grade GR86 features a duckbill rear spoiler on the exterior. The interior features black and silver six-way adjustable front seats with two-level heating finished in perforated UltraSuede upholstery with leather side bolsters and black, aluminium sport pedals and footrest and silver accents on the steering wheel, shifter boot and parking brake handle.

In addition, the Premium grade has also been equipped with an 8-speaker audio system with an amplifier and a factory-installed 10-inch 200W subwoofer will also be available for both grades for customers interested in more bass.

The 2023 GR86 weighs just 2811 pounds with the manual transmission and 2851 pounds with the automatic transmission. The 2023 GR86 Special Edition will be limited to 860 units worldwide.