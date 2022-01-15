Lexus collaborated with JAOS Corporation to develop a new customized LX ‘Offroad’ model which was unveiled at the JAOS HALL 7 of the Tokyo Auto Salon 2022 from January 14th to16th.

The new LX went on sale in Japan this week, the model offers a high level of refinement while maintaining its time-tested durability, reliability and off-road performance to provide a rewarding lifestyle experience to its guests whether in urban city or an Off-road track.

The new LX 600 Offroad JAOS combines the exclusive off road exterior design projecting a powerful off road performance with JAOS rugged customization to inspire a sense of adventure for both the driver and the passengers.

The exterior of the vehicle has been finished with lightweight, high rigidity infusion-moulded CFRP parts at the front and rear bumper, skid protectors and on the fenders.

Additionally, the vehicle has been fitted with a set of specially developed 20 inch ENKEI wheels forged by ‘TEAM JAOS’ through their participation in global rally raids.

This collaboration offers the guests an opportunity to enjoy vehicle customization and a new automotive lifestyle.