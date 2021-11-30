The BMW i4 is a full electric 4-door Gran Coupe. It is available in different variants and performance levels and is expected to cover ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA) with an output of up to 530hp and an acceleration of 0-100km\h in under 4 seconds. That will put it at per with the new BMW M3 and M4 in terms of performance.

The i4 M50 is the most powerful model on the market today, deliveries began in November 2021 at the BMW Welt where the first cars were collected by their owners.

BMW i4 M50 Specs and Pricing

Electric Motors x2 3-phase synchronous motors. One at the front, one at the rear
PowertrainDual Motors, xDrive (AWD)
Battery83.9 kWh
Output HP536hp
Output Torque795nm
0-100km/h (0-62mph)3.9s
Top Speed225 km/h
Weight (kg)

Weight (lb)		2,290 kg

5,049 lb
Range WLTP

Range EPA		520 km (323 miles)

394 km (245 miles)
Price in Germany€70,800
Price in UK£63,905
Price in USA$65,900
Price in Norwaykr 591,720

