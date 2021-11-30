The BMW i4 is a full electric 4-door Gran Coupe. It is available in different variants and performance levels and is expected to cover ranges of up to 590km (WLTP) or 300 miles (EPA) with an output of up to 530hp and an acceleration of 0-100km\h in under 4 seconds. That will put it at per with the new BMW M3 and M4 in terms of performance.

The i4 M50 is the most powerful model on the market today, deliveries began in November 2021 at the BMW Welt where the first cars were collected by their owners.

BMW i4 M50 Specs and Pricing

Electric Motors x2 3-phase synchronous motors. One at the front, one at the rear Powertrain Dual Motors, xDrive (AWD) Battery 83.9 kWh Output HP 536hp Output Torque 795nm 0-100km/h (0-62mph) 3.9s Top Speed 225 km/h Weight (kg)



Weight (lb) 2,290 kg



5,049 lb Range WLTP



Range EPA 520 km (323 miles)



394 km (245 miles) Price in Germany €70,800 Price in UK £63,905 Price in USA $65,900 Price in Norway kr 591,720