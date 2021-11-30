BMW M GmbH presented the new BMW Concept XM at the Art Basel 2021 Miami Beach Show in Munich. The new BMW Concept XM looks forward to being the most powerful BMW M car to go into series production and also shines the spotlight on stand out aspects of the M brand. Meet the latest Super SUV from BMW.

The new concept model will be built at BMW Group Plant Spartanburg in the USA from the end of 2022. It will be the first standalone vehicle from BMW M since BMW M1 and will be available in plug-in hybrid form only and exclusively as an M model.

BMW XM Specs and Pricing

Powertrain V8 Twin-Turbo Hybrid (V8 engine + electric motor) Output HP 750 nm Output Torque 1,000 nm 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) <3.8s Top Speed 177mph est. (284km/h) Price $150,000 est.

A new M Hybrid drive system installed in the XM combines a V8 engine and a high-performance electric motor to generate a maximum output of 750 hp and 1000 Nm of peak torque. The vehicle also features an all-electric range of up to 80km.

The front end of the new XM concept features a new progressive design for BMW’s luxury class model which will be seen for the first time in 2022 as part of the BMW model offensive in the luxury segment. The headlights have been split into two separate modules, the horizontal grille has been fitted between the headlights and tapers and the black kidney grille elements are enclosed within a surround that appears to be floating within a High-gloss Black surface.

The front end also features M-style double bars within the grille, unique contour lighting that ensures the kidneys and the daytime driving lights are recognizable in the dark as well and new XM logo on the kidney grille and on the large air intakes.

Additionally, the color of the roof contrasts with the black finish of the A-pillars, the windscreen has a heavier rake for injecting modern dynamism into the front end, Slim LED searchlights have been fitted on the roof above the A-pillars, the sculpted bonnet extend to the kidney grilles in the form of two domes and a pair of air intakes fitted in the bonnet mimics the appearance of the LED searchlights on the roof.

Furthermore, the clean-cut black surfaces of the front apron frame the statuesque body at its lower edge whereas the triangular blades on the outer edges accentuate the vertical air intakes while emphasizing on the sporty stance of the vehicle.

The new concept model has been finished in a two-tone paint finish, the upper section is in matt-gold bronze while the lower section is finished in Space Grey metallic. The two exterior colors have been separated by a high-gloss Black line known as ‘Black Belt’.

The rear exterior of the vehicle features L shaped rear lights extended into the car’s flanks, black cladding above the wheels and on the side skirts gives the body an elevated appearance and the elongated body has been mounted on 23 inch light-alloy wheels. The rear apron also features a dual-branch, twin-tailpipe exhaust system for reducing the backpressure of the engine and generating an M-typical soundtrack.

The interior design features powerful geometry and high quality materials on the instrument panel, door trim, centre console and on the seats. The cabin consists of brown vintage-look leather, copper and carbon fibre elements to create a bridge between luxury and motor sport.

The spacious and luxurious M Lounge features black tinted rear side windows for maximum privacy, large rear seat bench with deep seat recess and while the cockpit is dominated by brown leather, the rear is finished in a rich Petrol color shade. The lower section of the seats offer high comfort and an exclusive couch with luxurious velvet upholstery and diamond quilting.

The new BMW Curved display with M-specific user interface is based on the latest generation of BMW iDrive system. The user interface is showcased in three familiar M colors and provides the perfect stage for showing off the bespoke design of the vehicle.

Once more, the new BMW XM will be the first electrified high-performance model in the BMW M portfolio and will be available as an M hybrid only.