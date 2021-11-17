Porsche has revealed the new Taycan GTS electric sports car at the LA Auto Show 2021 together with the third body version of the first all-electric Porsche model series in the form of the Taycan GTS Sport Turismo. The Sport Turismo joins the Cross Turismo and sedan body variants in the model lineup.

The new Taycan GTS is the sporty all-rounder of the Taycan range. The model delivers an output power of 598 PS when using launch control. The acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.7 seconds and the maximum speed is limited to 250km/h. Additionally, the new GTS features a range of up to 504 km based on WLTP figures making it the first Taycan to break the 500km mark.

Porsche Taycan GTS Specs and Pricing

Power 2 Electric Motors, one on each axle Transmission All Wheel Drive Gearbox 1 Speed Direct Drive at the front axle

2 Speed Auto at the rear axle Output 598hp Range 504km 0-100km/h 3.7s Top Speed 250km/h Price in USA Taycan GTS: $131,400 (USD)



Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: $133,300 (USD) Price in UK Taycan GTS: £104,190 (GBP)



Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: £104,990 (GBP) Price in Norway To be Announced Price in Canada Taycan GTS: $150,100 (CAD)



Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: $152,700 (CAD) Price in Germany Taycan GTS: €131,834 (euros)



Taycan GTS Sport Turismo: €132,786 (euros)

The model also features an adaptive air suspension, Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) fitted to the benefit of the lateral dynamics and a sportier rear axle steering as optional.

The Taycan GTS features a unique interior and exterior design. The exterior consists of black or dark details on the front apron, bases of the mirrors and on the side window trims. On the other hand, the interior has been finished in numerous Black Race-Tex features and the brushed aluminium interior package with Black anodized finish is fitted as standard.

Porsche Taycan GTS 1 of 10

The Taycan GTS also features a new panoramic roof with Sunshine Control as optional. The roof can be changed from clear to matt through an electrically switchable liquid crystal film thus protecting the occupants from glare without darkening the interior.

The roof is divided into nine segments that can be switched individually and in addition to the clear or matte settings, semi and bold can also be selected for a choice of wide or narrow segments.

The Taycan Sport Turismo is aimed at customers who want a similar level of everyday practicality as offered by the Taycan Cross Turismo as well as on-road performance similar to the Taycan sport saloon. This new derivative is simply the best of both Taycan worlds and means the model family now includes three body variants.

The Taycan Sport Turismo features a sporty silhouette, a rearward-sloping roofline and the functional design of the Taycan Cross Turismo. The rear headroom is larger than that in the Taycan Sport Saloon and the load capacity under the tailgate is more than 1200 litres. However, the Taycan Sport Turismo does not have off-road design elements or packages.

Prices for the Taycan GTS and Taycan GTS Sport Turismo start from 131,834 euros and 132,786 euros. German prices include 19% VAT and country specific equipment.