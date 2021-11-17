The Porsche 718 family recently welcomed a new flagship model, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS which has been designed for maximum driving pleasure.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS is powered by a naturally aspirated flat-six engine, and delivers a power output of 500PS at high 9000 rpm revs. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4, the new model has an extra power of 80 PS and the maximum torque has been increased from 430 Nm to 450 Nm of torque.

Additionally, the 718 GT4 RS can accelerate from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds and has a top speed of 315km/h which it reaches in the seventh gear.

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Specs and Pricing

Engine 4.0L Flat 6, Naturally Aspirated Output 500hp, 450nm torque Gearbox 7-Speed PDK ONLY 0-100km/h 3.4s Top Speed 315km/h Price in USA $141,700 (USD) Price in Germany €141,338 (Euros) Price in UK £ 108,370 (GBP) Price in Canada $166,000 (CAD)

Striking features on the new model include, new process air intakes behind the driver and passenger window designed to improve the airflow and creating a thrilling intake noise and air intake in front of the rear wheels for cooling the engine.

The new 718 GT4 RS is exclusively available with the Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). The gearbox shifts easily and quickly through its seven gears and guarantees maximum performance, whereas the gearshift paddles allow the drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel even when changing the gear manually.

The new model has been built using lightweight materials and weighs 1,415 kilograms which is 35 kgs less than the PDK-equipped 718 GT4. The weight reduction has been achieved through the use of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) on the bonnet and front wings.

Other components that take part in the weight reduction include, the lightweight carpets, the rear windows made of lightweight glass, lightweight door panels with textile opening loops and nets on the storage compartment.

The exterior of the vehicle features a new fixed rear wing with a swan-neck attachment and aluminium wing supports. The GT4 RS generates approximately 25% more downforce than the GT4 thanks to the aerodynamically optimised underbody panelling with connected rear diffuser, the multi-adjustable front diffuser, new front spoiler lip with flow-around side blades, air vents on the front wheel arches and the 30mm lower ride height.

Modifications to the chassis also contribute to the overall performance of the vehicle. The adjustable, circuit-ready chassis features an RS-specific shock absorber set-up, a modified spring and anti-roll bar rates.

The Weissach design package for the GT4 RS is available as option. The package features a carbon-weave finish on the front luggage compartment lid, process air intakes, cooling air intakes, airbox cover, exterior mirror upper trim and on the rear wing. Additionally, the tailpipes and the fitted roll cage at the rear are made of titanium, the upper section of the dashboard is adorned in Race-Tex material and a large Porsche logo is integrated into the rear window.

The package also features 20 inch forged magnesium wheels which can be ordered at an additional cost.

The new model is currently the sharpest and the most uncompromising member of the 718 family. During the final phase lap at the Nurburgring Nordschleife, the GT4 RS completed the 20.6 km lap in 7:04:511 minutes which is 23.6 seconds faster than the 718 Cayman GT4.

2022 Cayman GT4 RS 1 of 14

The new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is celebrating its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show and is available for order at a base price of 141,338 euros. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version is also celebrating its premier in Los Angeles and will be launched in 2022.