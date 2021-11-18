2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 – Brabus 800 Kit

Brabus released a new Brabus 800 luxury SUV based on the Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. The engineers developed the Brabus PowerXtra B40S-800 performance upgrade to increase the overall performance of the vehicle. After the upgrade, the peak power increases from the standard 557 hp and 730 Nm of torque to 800 hp at a low 6000 rpm and a massive 950 Nm of torque at a low 5000 rpm.

The GLS 800 now accelerates from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 300 km/h due to the weight.

All the components used to build the Brabus 800 are TUV certified and underwent extensive and complex bench and road tests. Additionally, the engine is offered with a three year or 100,000 km warranty to ensure maximum durability and daily practicality.

The vehicle has been equipped with a stainless high performance exhaust system with active sound management and matt black tailpipes, all production chrome parts have been finished in a Shadow Grey glazing to match the black paint finish of the vehicle.

The exterior of the vehicle features a new Brabus front spoiler shaped to reduce lifts at high speeds, a carbon front trim for the air intakes at the bumper and the bumper is fitted with a special Brabus lower section accommodating the centre diffuser and intergrades two cutouts on both sides of the tailpipes.

The interior has been finished in Brabus fine leather in bright Leonis Orange. The breathable leather has been applied on the centre section of the seats, the door panels and the entire cabin floor. Additionally, the cabin floor features perforations and square quilting applied with precision and the rear features a tailor-made business console with two retractable tables.

The Brabus GLS 800 has been fitted with Brabus Monoblock M ‘Platinum Edition’ alloy wheels with a diameter of 24 inches. The front axle features wheels of size 10Jx24 with high performance tires of size 295/35 R 24 whereas the rear axle consists of twelve inch wide wheels with 335/30 R 24 street tires.

The vehicle has also been equipped with Airmatic air suspension which can lower the ride height by 25 millimetres.

The Brabus 800 is built to order according to the customers requirements. Brabus can also upgrade any GLS 600 to this level in stages or all at once.