Aston Martin’s Valkyrie has made its debut at the British Grand Prix 2019. The setting could not have been more perfect. The British company’s Formula 1-inspired hypercar is British built not far from the Formula 1 circuit.

It is the first time that the Valkyrie has been seen running in public. Aston Martin is set to deliver the first vehicles towards the end of the year which should mean that development is reaching its final stages.

Aston Martin Valkyrie 1 of 5

The hypercar was piloted by Aston Martin’s test drive Chris Goodwin. The drive follows months of digital modelling and simulation work by collaborators Aston Martin, Red Bull Advanced Technologies and project partner AF Racing. It was a single lap at a moderate pace, yet it represents a critical step in the development process.

When it released to customers, the Valkyrie is expected to be the world’s most extreme road car. It will underpin an upcoming future FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) challenger too.

The Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most extreme road car designs in recent years. The entire car is optimised aerodynamically with an open underfloor and a projected 1,800 kg of downforce.

The engine has been custom developed by Cosworth. A 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12, it is coupled with a Rimac-built hybrid battery system. The combined power output is 1,130 hp at 10,500 rpm with a redline of 11,000 rpm. It should get blistering performance with a 100 km/h sprint time in the region of 2.5 seconds.