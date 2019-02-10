The infamous Gas Monkey Ferrari F40 is currently being auctioned by the United States Marshal Service. It is believed that the car was seized from Richard Scott, a Los Angeles parking lot operator Richard Scott. Scott pleaded guilty in 2018 to defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs out of more than $13 million.

This particular Ferrari F40 has a chequered history. It was built from the remains of a crashed car but the Gas Monkey Garage team. The donor car was crashed by a mechanic in Atlanta, Georgia back in 2014. Richard Rawlings and Aaron Kaufman purchased it for $400,000.

Gas Monkey Ferrari F40 1 of 6

The build of this unique F40 was covered by the Discovery Channel in its Fast N’ Loud program. The team rebuilt the crashed F40, fitting a new TUBI competition exhaust, upgrades turbos keeping the factory cases, an aluminum flywheel, Kevlar clutch and special F1 adjustable shocks made specifically by Penske Racing. The car produces around 550 hp and is probably one of the fastest and most modified, of all the F40’s.

The Gas Monkey Ferrari F40 was originally purchased by Reggie Jackson. It was sold at auction shortly after which is presumably when it came into the possession of Richard Scott.

The Ferrari F40 was acquired using money Scott gained from defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Scott operated a parking lot, owned by the VA. His contract required him to provide the VA with 60 percent of the parking revenues from the lots. He submitted annual reports detailing revenue generated by parking fees.

An investigation determined that Scott kept two sets of books. One contained false revenue and expense statements, and a second containing actual revenues and expenditures. Scott also admitted to bribing the VA contracting official Ralph Tillman, paying him a total of about $300,000.

The United States Marshall Service seized other possessions belonging to Scott included a racing boat, two other Ferrari’s, a 1969 Corvette L88, two Mercedes-Benz and a Shelby Super Snake Mustang.

The auction of the Gas Monkey Ferrari F40 had already reached $505,000 at the time of writing. It is set to remain open until tomorrow at 12pm Eastern Time. It seems that fraud and bribery were not Richard Scott’s only deceptions. The auction notes that there is a discrepancy between the 8,130 miles reported on 1 February 2015 and the 2,117 miles in March 2017. The odometer currently reads 9,095 miles.