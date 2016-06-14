The Dubai Police are known for their inclusion of exotic and rare supercars into their police fleet.

While they haven’t added a Bugatti Chiron to their fleet just yet, that hasn’t stopped a Miletic Design from rendering their vision of a Dubai Police Chiron.

As with all Dubai Police vehicles, this Chiron render features the iconic white and green livery. Police insignia and decals adorn the car on all sides with a police light bar sitting atop the center of the roof.

Thanks to Miletic Design for creating the render. You can check him out here on Facebook.