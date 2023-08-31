At Monterey Car Week, Lamborghini pulled the veil off the Lanzador, its groundbreaking electric SUV. This two-door marvel isn’t just a mere concept but a tangible peek into the brand’s electric future.

A Bull by Any Other Name

True to form, Lamborghini named this automotive beast after a legendary bull. Lanzador, which thrilled Madrid’s bullfighting fans back in 1993, will now spark excitement among Lamborghini aficionados. The full-electric model has been long-awaited and it’s going to require more patience—it’s slated for a 2028 debut.

Lamborghini Lanzador 1 of 6

Shattering Conventions

Lamborghini, known for high-revving V10 and V12 engines, faces massive expectations with this electric foray. However, Lanzador masterfully incorporates classic Lamborghini design features. “Our fourth model opens a new vehicle segment, the Ultra GT. It will offer an unparalleled driving experience thanks to groundbreaking technologies,” says Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Automobili Lamborghini.

Under the Hood

While the brand keeps performance data under wraps, what’s confirmed are two powerful electric motors for the front and rear axles. A torque-vectoring system ensures responsive performance, while high-capacity batteries supply consistent power. “Electrification for us isn’t a limitation, but a smart way to enhance performance and drivability,” explains Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s Chief Technical Officer.

Designed for the Future

Much effort has been poured into the Lanzador’s aerodynamics. Unlike its sportscar siblings, this electric SUV employs subtle aero elements. They adapt to different driving conditions to optimise either downforce or reduce drag. Features like active aerodynamic systems, Aeroblades on the robust 23-inch wheels, and Airblades at the rear, improve aerodynamic efficiency.

An Ultra-GT Interior

The Lanzador, despite its five-metre length, offers only two doors, distinguishing it from the forthcoming Urus. Designed as an Ultra-GT, the interior sports four individual seats, retractable screens, and minimalist controls. Eco-friendly materials accompany the finest leather and carbon finishes. The rear offers ample room for luggage or sports equipment when the seats are folded down.

With the Lamborghini Lanzador, the Italian automaker not only electrifies its line-up but also promises a future where luxury and sustainability go hand in hand. With a market entry planned for 2028, the anticipation is palpable.