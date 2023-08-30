As the priorities of the automotive industry change, I’ve found myself writing more farewells than ever before, this one hurts, it’s time to wave off the Porsche GT4 and it’s fruity six cylinders which could be conducted with a 6-speed manual transmission. The ICE Porsche Cayman and Boxster models have been on death row for a while, and now the Stuttgart based manufacturer will send the its entry level two-door sports cars to the electric chair.

Whist GT4 RS and Spyder RS production will continue with their full-fat GT3 engines howling at 9,000 whilst gulping air from behind occupants ears, the ‘base’ 718 GT4 and Spyder have been absent from Porsche configurators for a while now. “The 718 Cayman GT4 and 718 Spyder, along with the 718 Boxster and Cayman T models have enjoyed critical acclaim and been a success with our customers,” a Porsche spokesperson told Road & Track in a statement. “Limited production phases are a natural part of the process and part of the overall product strategy. With the 2024 model year these models will run out of production while all other models will continue.”

718 GT4 1 of 5

In the ever-evolving landscape of Porsche’s coveted line-up, the discontinuation of the GT4 and Spyder models strikes a particularly poignant note. These incarnations, often celebrated as the last bastions of natural aspiration and manual transmission within the 718 Cayman and Boxster series, are set to become relics of a bygone era. As Porsche sets its sights on an electrified future, the next iteration of the 718 range is anticipated to be entirely battery-powered, signalling the inevitable obsolescence of the flat-six, mid-engine architecture that has long enthralled enthusiasts.

Not to be overshadowed, the 718 T models have also carved a niche for themselves, offering a compelling blend of performance and value that has resonated in a marketplace where the term ‘affordable Porsche’ is often considered an oxymoron. However, the Style Editions, though visually striking, appear less competitive when it comes to delivering tangible value for Porsche purists.

718 Spyder 1 of 7

So as the tides of automotive technology continue to ebb and flow, the GT4, Spyder, and T models are likely to endure in their appeal, solidifying their positions as sought-after pre-owned options for connoisseurs and collectors alike.

In the context of automotive excellence, the Porsche GT4 and Spyder have consistently garnered attention for their engineering integrity and performance capabilities. As manual, naturally-aspirated options within the 718 Cayman and Boxster series, these models have offered a distinct driving experience that aligns with classical motoring values. Given my longstanding focus on branding and journalism within the automotive sector, I’ve always looked forward to dissecting the nuances these models bring to the market.Their discontinuation signifies a noticeable shift in industry trends toward electrification and automation, marking the end of a particular chapter in automotive design and engineering. While change is integral to progress, the absence of these models will indeed leave a gap in a segment that prizes mechanical purity.