The New Mini Aesthetic Revolution

The latest generation of New Mini models capture a unique fusion of urban sophistication and MINI’s innovative ethos. Characteristic features like short overhangs, a compact bonnet, and expansive wheelbase affirm its MINI DNA. The three-layer visual division—comprising the body, windows, and contrasting roof—marks the cars as unmistakably MINI. The New Mini lineup, which includes the all-electric Cooper and the New Mini Countryman, stands out for their integrative detailing. These include flush-mounted door handles and a striking absence of fender flares, contributing to a clean, contemporary look.

The New Electric Mini Cooper: An Icon Reborn

Entering its fifth generation, the New Mini Cooper remains the core of the brand. Now electrified, it comes in two high-performance variants: the Cooper E and Cooper SE. The classic round headlights and octagonal grille reinforce its iconic facade. Under the hood, you’ll find electric motors capable of producing up to 218 hp and accelerating from 0-100 km/h in as little as 6.7 seconds.

2024 Mini 1 of 65

Interior Excellence: Simplicity Meets Innovation

Inside the New Mini, a nostalgic yet modern aesthetic prevails. The minimalist dashboard and multifunction steering wheel echo classic Mini design, while the high-resolution OLED display sets new standards. Voice-activated controls through the “Hey MINI” Personal Assistant make for a safer, more convenient drive. Additionally, a variety of textile choices and seven Mini Experience Modes allow for extensive customisation.

Eco-Friendly Comfort

The New Mini doesn’t compromise on sustainability. High-quality Vescin artificial leather and recycled textile materials contribute to an eco-friendly yet luxurious interior.

2024 Mini Family 1 of 5

The New Mini Countryman: Elevated and Expanded

For those craving more space and adventure, the New Mini Countryman is the answer. Standing taller and longer than its predecessor, this rugged Mini offers a unique combination of comfort and style. A choice of four roof colours and unique C-pillar designs diversify the vehicle’s appearance.

Interior Adaptability of the New Mini Countryman

The New Countryman’s interior maximises adaptability, offering eight different Mini Experience Modes. Integrated into this are woven textile surfaces on the dashboard and door panels, a large OLED display, and the newly designed multifunction steering wheel. Ample headroom and legroom make this the most spacious Mini yet.

2024 Mini Countryman 1 of 72

In Summary

The New Mini models redefine what it means to be both urban and innovative. Whether you opt for the electrified Cooper or the spacious Countryman, these cars are set to be the next represent the next generation of Mini.

With sharp design, technological advancements, and a focus on sustainability, the New Mini family is indeed a look into the future.