Toyota GR Yaris Gets Wider with New Prior Design Kit

The Toyota GR Yaris is even wider now after receiving a kit from Prior Design. The body kit was presented for the first time at the Essen Motor Show 2022 and can be ordered as a whole or sold in parts.

The entire kit is made from fibreglass and will require additional painting after installation.

The complete PD Widebody Aerodynamic Kit for Toyota GR Yaris models features:

PD Front Lip Spoiler for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Bonnet Add-On for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Cupwings FRONT for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Front Widenings for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Rear Widenings for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Diffuser for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Side Skirts Add-On Lip for Toyota GR Yaris

PD Roof Spoiler for Toyota GR Yaris