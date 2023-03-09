This is the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS Tribute to Carrera RS Package, it will be exclusive to the U.S market. The new model was shown to members of the media in person for the first time before the initial public viewing at Sebring International Raceway during the 12 Hours of Sebring race from March 15 to 18. Deliveries to customers are scheduled to begin in only a few weeks.

The Tribute to Carrera RS Package includes unique styling elements for the exterior and the interior. The model features a bespoke Porsche Design timepiece and accessories specifically created for the car. This includes a custom car cover, RS valve stem caps with script in Python Green, key caps in Python Green, custom licence plate frames and a pair of 1:43 scale model cars; the 1973 Carrera RS and a replica of the new car.

Exclusive Manufaktur elements with special colour unique to the package includes; magnesium wheels painted in Python Green, Python Green mirror caps and GT3 RS side graphics. The model also features ‘Porsche’ letterings on the underside of the wing and a GT3 RS graphic on the rear bumper completed by a special RS logo on the wing end plates featuring the American flag.

The standard Weissach Package adds exposed carbon fibre elements to both the interior and exterior, as well as chassis components in the same material. Customers can also decide on hood and roof finished in body colour at no added cost while still adding the performance benefits exclusive to the Weissach Package. These include weight-saving Magnesium wheels, carbon fibre anti-roll bars, coupling rods and a shear panel in the same material.

In addition, the model also features several special interior modifications, i.e deviated stitching in green, illuminated door sill guards with ‟Tribute to Carrera RS” script, centre console lid embossed with the ‟RS” logo and keys finished in white.

The 2023 911 GT3 RS equipped with the unique Tribute to Carrera RS Package will be sold for $312,550, not including a $1,450 delivery, processing and handling fee.