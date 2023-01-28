The new 2023 Corvette E-Ray was shown to the public in various locations across the US. This is the first AWD corvette and the first to be electrified as well. GM showed a red Corvette E-Ray at the General Motors Corvette Plant in Bowling Green Kentucky, two more were shown at the GM Proving Grounds in Milford Michigan and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

Exactly 70 years after the Corvette was officially unveiled at Motorama in New York City,

Chevrolet has returned to present the first-ever electrified corvette with all-wheel drive and a powerful 6.2 litre LT2 Small Block V8 engine, the 2024 E-Ray.

Corvette E-Ray 1 of 10

The new Corvette E-Ray model has been designed to withstand any season and terrain and it is available in removable roof coupe and hardtop convertible models. The model uses electrification to further enhance driving experience with intense straight-line performance and improve grand touring capabilities in all-weather situations that can only be achieved with an eAWD.

The Corvette E-Ray is the only sports car capable of pairing two separate propulsion systems to provide naturally aspirated V8 power with electrified responsiveness powered by eAWD. Additionally, the E-Ray accelerates from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds and finishes a quarter mile distance in 10.5 seconds making it the fastest production Corvette in history.

Powered by a 6.2 litre LT2 Small Block V8 engine, the new model generates an output power of 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. The engine is complemented by an electric motor that adds additional 160 hp and 125 lb-ft of torque through the front-wheel via a 1.9 kWh battery pack fitted between the seats. As a result, the maximum output power combined is 655 hp and 595 lb-ft of torque from both the V8 engine and the electric motor.

The new lightweight lithium-ion 12-volt battery is charged via regenerative energy from coasting, braking and normal driving therefore no need for plug-in charging. In addition, the battery also supports the start/stop functionality of the LT2 V8 engine.

The Corvette E-Ray also features standard Brembo Carbon Ceramic brake system for optimal braking performance, standard Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 with three suspension settings, visceral sound experience, enhanced roster of driver assistance technologies and a lower and wider stance with crafted body styling compared to Stingray.

The new model has been fitted with a set of 20 inch and 21 inch wheels combined with Michelin Pilot Sport all-season tires. Furthermore, the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires are available with a performance package as optional.

E-Ray features six driver-selectable driving modes; Tour, Sport, Track, Weather, My Mode, Z-Mode and Stealth mode. Stealth mode enables all-electric driving when selected at start-up and is designed for quietly exiting the neighbourhood with a maximum speed of 45 mph.

The new model will also feature; four aluminium wheel finishes, an E-Ray-exclusive body-length stripe package in Electric Blue, standard carbon flash badging, available black exhaust tips and bright badging, carbon fibre ground effects, optional carbon fibre wheels in carbon flash, visible carbon fibre finish or visible carbon fibre with a red stripe and fourteen exterior colour choices including the new 2024 Riptide Blue, Seawolf Gray and Cacti.

The interior of the E-Ray also introduces the all-new Artemis Dipped interior which features complementary deep green tones on nearly every interior surface (available only for 2024 Corvettes). Customers can also personalise their E-Ray interior using multiple options including two carbon fibre trim packages, three seat choices, seven interior colours, and more.

The 2024 Corvette will go on sale in 2023 with an MSRP of $104,295 for the 1LZ coupe and $111,295 for the 1LZ convertible model. The production is scheduled to take place at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly facility in Kentucky, from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

Photos by Philip Tamorria, EddieX & Hunter Madison