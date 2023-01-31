Porsche is celebrating its anniversary year paying homage to the Porsche 356 with the new Porsche Vision 357 . The Porsche 356 No.1 Roadster became the first ever automobile model bearing the name ‘Porsche’ to receive its general operating permit on June 8th 1948 ( 75 years ago) in Atlanta.

The new Porsche Vision 357 uses the 356 as a basis to represent outstanding sports car performance. The new model is built on the technology platform of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS with an output power of 493 hp. The exterior concept study of the model is the highlight of the special exhibition ‘75 years of Porsche sports car’ at the VW’s Group’s ‘Drive’ forum in Berlin which was opened on January 25 2023.

The exhibition will be open to the public from January 27 2023 with the Porsche Vision 357 presented on stage until mid-February. The design study will be presented from March 10 2023 at the Southwest in Austin and at other international events over the course of the year.

The proportions of the new Vision 357 evoke the lines of the 356 with its monolithic form, narrow passenger cell and broad shoulders. The new model has been fitted with black A-pillars that unite the side window surfaces into a single unit. Additionally, the vehicle features door openers by the side windows, round design taillights, grille pattern and a third brake all inspired by the 356.

The exterior of the Porsche 357 has been finished in a two-tone concept; Ice Grey Metallic and Grivola Grey Metallic that were already popular in the 1950’s. In addition, the model has been fitted with 20 inch wheels made of magnesium and equipped with carbon fibre hubcaps and central locks, ‘75’ logo on the door and front part of the vehicle, jointless front hood, threaded rods for stabilising the large front spoiler, side sills employed with natural fibre-reinforced plastic similar to the Porsche Mission R, tailpipe made of blue-ish titanium and cameras on the edge of the roof instead of the traditional exterior mirrors.

The Porsche Vision 357 has air intakes positioned behind the passenger and driver side window like the 718 Cayman GT4 RS.