BMW M has officially presented the all-new BMW M3 CS representing the company’s successful high-performance models for the premium midsize segment. The new model features intelligent lightweight construction with a large number of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) components, increased engine power, bespoke chassis setup as well as exclusive design features.

The new BMW M3 CS draws its power from an upgraded version of the high-revving six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the BMW M3 and M4 models. The 3.0 litre engine has been combined with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive system to deliver a maximum output power of 550 hp and 650 Nm of torque from 2750 rpm to 5950 rpm.

In addition, the acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds, 0- 200 km/h in 11.1 seconds and the top speed is 302 km/h with the M Driver’s Package which is standard. The 3.0 litre unit also forms the basis for the engine that powered the BMW M4 GT3 to the DTM touring car title in 2022.

The specific performance characteristics of the new model are dominated by its unabated power delivery through the upper echelons of the rev range accompanied by the soundtrack produced by the dual-branch exhaust system with electronically controlled flaps, a titanium rear silencer and a customary M fashion two pairs of tailpipes finished in matt black.

The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic can be operated using either the M-specific selector lever on the centre console or the carbon-fibre shift paddles on the steering wheel. The M setup menu allows the driver to switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode which directs more of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels. The driver can also switch off the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system and engage 2WD mode.

Standard specification for the special edition model includes M Compound brakes with brake callipers finished in a choice of Red or Black and forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design with a Gold Bronze finish. The M Carbon ceramic brakes are also available in Matt Gold or Red as optional and the light alloy wheels can also be ordered in an optional matt Black finish. The wheels measure 19 inches in diameter at the front axle and 20 inches at the rear axle.

Additionally, the wheels have been fitted with track tyres specially designed for circuit driving as standard. The tyres are purpose-developed for the special-edition model and measure 275/35 ZR19 at the front axle and 285/30 ZR20 at the rear axle. As an alternative to these tyres, customers can also have the no-cost option of high-performance tyres with similar dimensions.

The special-edition model features the lightweight Carbon Fibre-reinforced plastic component on the roof, bonnet, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, centre console, shift paddles on the steering wheel and on the interior trim strips. Meanwhile, the standard M Carbon bucket seats and the titanium rear silencer do their part in reducing the weight.

The exterior of the new BMW M3 CS features an exclusive Frozen Solid White metallic paint finish. Customers can also choose Signal Green solid, Brooklyn Grey metallic and Sapphire Black metallic as alternative exterior colours. The exterior of the new model also features a weight-saving frameless BMW kidney grille with a stripped-back air reminiscent of racing machines, red contour lines and M3 CS badging on the upper part of the two horizontal grille bars and standard BMW Laserlight headlights.

The interior of the model features fully electric and heated M Carbon bucket seats upholstered in Merino leather in a model-specific design, head restraints with an illuminated model badge, door panels trimmed entirely in Black leather in both the front and rear, red ‘CS’ lettering on the centre console, M seat belts with a woven stripe pattern, door sill plates with ‘M3 CS’ inscription, an Anthracite-coloured headliner and an M Alcantara steering wheel.

The new BMW M3 CS features the latest generation BMW iDrive based on BMW Operating System 8 which includes the BMW Curved Display for the cockpit. This is formed by a 12.3 inch information display and a 14.9 inch control display screen.

The BMW M3 CS is equipped as standard with the latest version of Comfort Access, two-zone automatic climate control, the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Park Distance Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and the Speed Limit Info system. An alarm system, automatic boot lid operation and the Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant systems can be added as options.

The new model will be built in a limited run at BMW Group Plant in Munich from March 2023 with its launch scheduled in the same month.