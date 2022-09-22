This is the moment a valet in Monaco crashed a blue LaFerrari from Dubai into a group of parked scooters. He seemed to have forgotten to activate the parking brake but on closer examination you can hear the parking brake engage before he gets out. There are a few possible explanations of why the car rolled forward even with the parking brake engaged.

If the car was in race mode and with first gear engaged there is a possibility that it deactivated the parking brake and began to roll forward. It’s quite possible that he forgot to leave the gearbox in neutral position.

That said, it wasn’t that hard of a smash but on a $3 million plus car that will cost a penny to fix. The value could also be dented once the insurance company records the damage in their books. His best bet would be a factory repair accompanied by a Ferrari Classiche certificate.

The LaFerrari is a mild hybrid hypercar powered by a 6.3L V12 + electric motor and KERS. It has not “electric only” driving mode like other hybrids and is the spiritual successor to the Ferrari Enzo. The total system output is 963hp routed to the rear wheels through a 7-speed DCT gearbox.