A Texas based tuner has broken new boundaries with one of their customer cars – a gen 5 Dodge Viper with all the possible upgrades you can throw in a car. The result? 3,317hp and 2,307 lb-ft of torque. That would make it the most powerful street legal Dodge Viper in the world.

Welcome to the world of drag racing where 3,000hp street legal Lamborghinis and Nissan GT-Rs is ‘normal’. Even to a seasoned car enthusiast, a 3,000hp plus dyno slip is jaw dropping.

We don’t have the details of what Calvo Motorsports have done to this Viper but the proof is there for all to see. In one of the clips, the car shoots flames while idling…think about that. But the most amazing thing about this build is how easily it reaches peak power, no violent dyno movements like you would see on some 500hp cars. And that my friends is how you know money was deeply spent on every inch on that car.