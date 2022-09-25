The new Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance has been launched simultaneously as a Saloon and as an Estate and for the first time in a C 63 model,the vehicle features a fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4Matic+ which is used to transfer drive power to the road and also includes a Drift Mode and an active rear axle steering as standard.

The new model has been equipped with a battery specifically designed for fast power delivery and take-up, the battery has an electric range of 13 kilometres which allows practical operating radius.

The design of the new C 63 S Saloon and Estate models are based on an extensively modified AMG bodyshell; the front end is 50 mm longer and the wings are wider, and In terms of length, the saloon and the Estate measure an extra 83 mm.

Additionally, distinguishing features for the C 63 S model include; a slim outlet in the centre of the bonet, round badge with black AMG emblem for the first time on a Mercedes AMG production model replaces the Mercedes star with laurel wreath on the bonnet, AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical struts and AMG front apron in jet-wing design.

The vehicle also features flics, large air intakes and air curtains that direct airflow specifically to its various functions and two electronically controlled Air Panels fitted behind the radiator grille that allow the air to be regulated as required.

The exterior of the model features matching side skirts, rear apron with a large diffuser and trapezoidal,externally ribbed dual tailpipe trims, roof spoiler (on the Estate), plug-in charging flap and ‘E Performance’ badge on the wings that indicates the hybrid drive. The C 63 S has been equipped with a set of 19 inch AMG light-alloy wheels and mixed tires as standard and as optional, 20 inch wheel/tire combinations with mixed tires is also available.

In addition, the AMG matt paint finish graphite grey magno is available exclusively for the C 63 S, numerous paint finishes and equipments items are also available and the exterior design design can further be accentuated with the AMG Exterior Carbon Fibre packages 1 and 2, the AMG Night packages 1 and 2 or the Aerodynamics package.

The interior of the new model features AMG sport seats with special upholstery layout and stitching pattern, nappa leather upholsteries, AMG emblem embossed on the the front head restraints, MBUX infotainment system with hybrid-specific displays and a standard AMG Performance steering wheel in twin-spoke design with control buttons.

The Mercedes AMG C 63 S E Performance is powered by a 2.0 litre four-cylinder engine combined with an electric motor, a high performance battery and a fully-variable AMG-Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel drive. The engine produces an output power of 680 hp and 1020 Nm maximum torque, the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 3.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 270 km/h with an optional AMG Driver’s Package.

The 204 hp electric motor integrated with an electrically shifted two-speed gearbox and an electronically controlled limited-slip rear differential in compact electric drive unit (EDU) also referred to as layout P3 Hybrid has been positioned at the rear axle whereas the high-performance battery is located above the rear axle.

The C 63 S model has been fitted with an AMG high-performance battery (HPB) inspired by technologies proven in the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1’s team Formula 1 hybrid racing cars. The battery offers a capacity of 61.1 kWh, continuous output of 70 kW and a peak output of 150 kW for 10 seconds. Additionally, the battery is designed for fast power delivery and draw, with an electric range of 13 kilometres.

Eight AMG Dynamic Select driving modes have been precisely tailored to the new drive technology, this includes; electric, sport, comfort, battery hold, sport+, race, slippery and individual.