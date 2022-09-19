The 2024 Ford Mustang made its live public debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. Ford displayed 4 different options namely the GT, GT Convertible, EcoBoost and the GT Dark Horse.

The V8 lives on, and the manual gearbox lives on. Ford’s popular 10 speed auto has also been carried forward as an option for those who want seamless shifts.

The 5.0L Coyote V8 now produces in excess of 480hp, quite impressive for an engine that has remained naturally aspirated. Ford Performance added new dual air intake box and dual-throttle body design to manage higher air flow rates. An active exhaust will take care of the signature Mustang V8 sound, and auto rev-matching is still present on the manual transmission models.

There is also a new trim called Dark Horse, this is the first of a new lineup of Performance series and everything has been bumped up. 500hp, carbon fiber wheels, six pot Brembo brakes, Handling Package and so on.