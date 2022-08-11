Novitec developed tailor-made aerodynamic-enhancement components produced from naked carbon with high-gloss surface sealant to improve the appearance of the Ferrari Portofino M.

They fitted the vehicle with two side intakes on the front bumper and a front spoiler which reduces front-axle lift at high speeds and optimises handling stability.

The design package from Novitec also includes carbon surrounds for the air outlets, carbon exterior mirrors, carbon side air outlets and Novitec rocker panels for optimising the airflow and lowering visual stance. Additionally, the Novitec rear lip spoiler rounds off the racing look and the aerodynamic-enhancement concept.

Novitec developed tailor-made forged alloy wheels with two different designs for the Portofino M. Additionally, the wheels come in a myriad of colours with different surface finishes.

The Ferrari pictured has been fitted with Novitec NF10 wheels of size 9Jx21 at the front axle and 12Jx22 at the rear axle. The tires selected are of size 255/30 ZR21 for the front axle and 315/25 ZR 22 for the rear axle. The vehicle has also been equipped with Novitec sport springs which lower the ride height by 35 millimetres.

The Ferrari Portofino is powered by a 3.9 litre twin-turbo engine which is offered with three different performance kits. All the variants use a Plug-and-Play Novitec N-tronic module which introduces new maps for injection, boost pressure and ignition control into the electronic engine management system.

The top stage performance kit increases the output power by 84 hp and as a result, the Portofino delivers maximum output power of 704 hp at 7400 rpm and 882 Nm of torque at a low 3750 rpm. Additionally, the acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 3.15 seconds, 200 km/h in 9.4 seconds and the top speed is increased to 325 km/h.