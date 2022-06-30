The Bugatti Centodieci represents the French luxury marque’s original super sports car of the 1990’s; the EB110.

The first Bugatti Centodieci has been finished in EB110 Blue, a unique colour correspondent with Bugatti, the EB110 and the Campogalliano facility where the unit was built.

The wheels of the Centodieci have been finished in a classic combination of EB110 Blue and EB110 Sport Silver, the owner chose these colours to match with his EB110 GT finished in the same iconic colours.

The interior of the first unit features a quilted chessboard-like pattern on the seats, roof liner, door panels, centre console and floor mats. The process of creating the Centodieci Interior takes 16 weeks to complete, this includes one day dedicated solely to examine the seats.

The unit is powered by an 8.0 litre W16 engine generating an output power of 1600 PS, the acceleration from 0-100km/h is achieved in 2.4 seconds and the top speed is limited to 380 km/h.

On 5th March 2022, a rare 1994 EB110 GT prototype was auctioned by RM Sotheby’s at Amelia Island, Florida for a new record price of $2,100,000. Earlier on February 2nd 2022, a 1994 Grey Metallic EB110 GT was sold at a previous record price of $ 1,805,000 at RM Sotheby’s in Paris and 24 hours later, a blue 1996 EB110 GT sold for $ 1,817,000 including premium at a Bonhams sale.