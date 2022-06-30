A new Manthey Performance kit is now available for the current Porsche 911 GT3 from Porsche Tequipment.

The 911 GT3 lapped at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in 6:55 minutes with the Manthey Performance kit. This is exactly 4:19 seconds faster than the 911 GT3 without the performance kit.

The new performance kit was developed in collaboration between Porsche engineers in Weissach and Nordschleife specialists from Manthley in Meuspath and the modifications on the vehicle are focused on aerodynamics and chassis components.

Additionally, the Porsche Tequipment circuit-optimised components can be bought from Porsche centres. The extensive changes to the aero package includes a large spoiler lip, side flaps fitted at the front and modified air guide elements on the underbody which together increase the downforce on the front axle.

Modifications at the rear includes a wider swan-neck supported wing, enlarged end plates with Manthey logos, aero discs on the rear wheels made from Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic to improve the aerodynamic efficiency and the fins of the rear diffuser have been extended and are now made from CFRP.

The special four-way coilover suspension developed for the 911 GT3 can be adapted for use on the circuit, the suspension struts can be adjusted to four positions and the rebound and compression can be tweaked without tools.

A set of lightweight forged wheels with 20 and 21 inch rims will be available as options for the 911 GT3, the wheels reduce the weight of the vehicle by 7.3 kgs and they will be available in Brilliant Silver, Dark Silver, Neodyme and satin-gloss Black. The vehicle has also been equipped with optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tyres.

In addition, a set of brake lines with steel braids are offered as standard with the kit whereas special racing brake pads will be available as optional for the 911 GT3 with Manthey performance kit. The kit also includes a towing loop and door projectors and illuminated door sill guards with Manthey logo.

The Manthey Performance kit is now available for customers in Europe and deliveries are scheduled to begin in Autumn 2022.