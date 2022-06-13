Mercedes-AMG bids farewell to the W/S 213 performance model series with the special model E 63 S 4Matic+ Final Edition as a Saloon and Estate.

The Final Edition model is powered by a 4.0 litre V8 biturbo engine and a fully variable all-wheel drive system including Drift Mode. Additionally, the engine generates a maximum output power of 612 hp. This could also be the final E63 to be powered by a V8 Biturbo.

The Final Edition E 63 S 4Matic+ features 20 inch AMG forged wheels in a cross-spoke design and an AMG emblem on the C-pillar. The vehicle is exclusively available in matt graphite grey magno paint, it is aerodynamically optimised and features a high-sheen black finish with gloss-tinted clearcoat as well as an AMG Night Package.

The Night Package includes exterior elements finished in high-gloss black, this includes; the front splitter of the AMG front apron, inserts of the AMG side sill panels, the trim element in the front wings, beltline trim strips and window surrounds, outside mirror housing and trim strips of the AMG rear apron.

In addition, the package also includes heat-insulating dark tinted glass from the B-pillar and two trapezoidal black chrome twin tailpipe trims at the rear. Carbon packages 1 and 2 are also available and can be ordered as options.

The interior of the model features the AMG Performance Seat Package High-End. The package features electrically adjustable seats with integrated heating and upholstery in fine AMG nappa leather finished in titanium grey pearl/black with yellow contrasting stitchings.

Furthermore, the interior also features instrument panel and beltline trim in high-quality nappa leather, AMG Performance steering wheel in black nappa leather/microfibre Dinamica and ergonomically positioned touch control panels which promote focused driving and intuitive operating comfort.

The AMG trim elements in carbon includes; ‘AMG Final Edition’ badge with the designation ‘1 of 999’ limitation on the centre console, black AMG brushed stainless steel door sill trim with exclusive yellow illuminated AMG lettering and robust stainless steel panels which also protect the door sill panels against damage.

Additionally, every customer will receive a customised AMG Indoor Car Cover with “AMG E 63 S Final Edition” letterings to protect their vehicles from dust in the garage.